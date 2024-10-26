Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay Unveils Miami’s Ultimate Luxe Happy Hour Experience

With a creative culinary selection that spans sushi, robata-grilled dishes, and Miami-exclusive items like the Manilla Wagyu Roll and Baked Clay Pot Glass Noodles with Maine lobster, Lucky Cat is establishing itself as an essential destination for those who appreciate the refined flavors of Asian-inspired cuisine. The bar’s standout Japanese whiskey collection and creative cocktails like the Lucky Negroni and Nori Martini round out the experience, ensuring that every visit offers a unique culinary journey.

For those ready to immerse themselves in Ramsay’s newest Miami venture, Lucky Cat’s 9 Lives Happy Hour and Kissa menu offer an evening unlike any other, with a perfect fusion of global elegance and Miami flair.