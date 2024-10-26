Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay Unveils Miami’s Ultimate Luxe Happy Hour Experience

Miami boasts an array of restaurants with enticing happy hour specials, but for those craving a unique twist, Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay offers a fresh take. With its exclusive “9 Lives" happy hour, Lucky Cat goes beyond the ordinary, bringing together $9 signature cocktails and inventive, Asian-inspired bites in a chic setting at 119 Washington Ave., Suite 100. Daily from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., this happy hour transforms into a curated experience where every sip and bite reflects the creativity of Ramsay’s culinary team.
Lucky Cat represents Ramsay’s vision for an elite yet approachable dining destination in Miami, bringing an international concept tailored to the city’s dynamic culture.
Ramsay shared, “I couldn’t imagine a better home for Lucky Cat than the iconic and world-class destination of Miami Beach. We’re grateful to have developed a loyal following in the UK since opening in Mayfair in 2019 and then in Manchester shortly thereafter, and are so excited to share the Lucky Cat experience with both Miami locals and its international visitors. We hope to match the energy of the city and the outstanding culinary talent we’re surrounded by, while offering an unforgettable experience with the Lucky Cat touch.”
The “9 Lives” menu invites guests to unwind in style, offering distinctive cocktails such as the Sake Espresso Martini and the bright, citrusy Yuzuchello Spritz. For $9, these specialty drinks are complemented by a curated selection of wines, sakes, and beers. On the food front, small plates priced from $6 to $10 offer a glimpse into Ramsay’s culinary prowess. The Ebi & Shiso Tempura and Aubergine & Cabbage Dumplings highlight light, balanced flavors, while the Gordon Fried Chicken (GFC) Bao and Pea Guacamole with Rice Crackers add playful takes on international favorites.
Beyond happy hour, Lucky Cat unveils an ambitious new cocktail menu, “Kissa,” inspired by Tokyo’s 1930s kissatens (Japanese tea houses) and Shanghai’s famed drinking dens. This innovative menu reinterprets tea-based cocktails, creating an artful blend of traditional and modern mixology. The Melon Mastiha & Rosemary Spritz incorporates Mallorca melon tea, Greek herbal Mastiha liqueur, and Haku Vodka for a delicate yet complex profile, while the Wagyu, Peach & Chai reimagines the Old Fashioned with Wagyu-washed bourbon, peach, and chai. For those who appreciate bold flavors, the Mezcal & Oolong Mango Lassi combines yogurt-washed mezcal and mango oolong tea with a dash of spice. Non-alcoholic mocktails like the Tepache & Banana Chai offer a thoughtful, elevated option for those looking for complexity without alcohol.
The design of Lucky Cat, with its rich wood textures, deep jewel tones, and custom brass accents, evokes a sense of timeless sophistication reminiscent of Tokyo’s chic kissatens. Art Deco-inspired lanterns and diffused lighting provide an elegant warmth that complements the bar and dining areas, drawing patrons into a space that feels both intimate and immersive.
Lucky Cat’s launch in Miami reflects Ramsay’s broader vision for growth across the U.S. In 2019, Ramsay partnered with Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay North America, allowing him to bring concepts like Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, Gordon Ramsay Steak, and Lucky Cat stateside. With over 28 restaurants in key U.S. cities like New York, Las Vegas, and Chicago, Ramsay’s North American arm is on track to open its 100th location by the end of 2024. This Miami outpost of Lucky Cat marks a milestone, highlighting Ramsay’s commitment to creating sophisticated yet accessible dining experiences.
With a creative culinary selection that spans sushi, robata-grilled dishes, and Miami-exclusive items like the Manilla Wagyu Roll and Baked Clay Pot Glass Noodles with Maine lobster, Lucky Cat is establishing itself as an essential destination for those who appreciate the refined flavors of Asian-inspired cuisine. The bar’s standout Japanese whiskey collection and creative cocktails like the Lucky Negroni and Nori Martini round out the experience, ensuring that every visit offers a unique culinary journey.
For those ready to immerse themselves in Ramsay’s newest Miami venture, Lucky Cat’s 9 Lives Happy Hour and Kissa menu offer an evening unlike any other, with a perfect fusion of global elegance and Miami flair.
Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay is located at 119 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, and is open Monday to Thursday from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. For reservations, visit Gordon Ramsay Restaurants.
