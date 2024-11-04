Celebrate Thanksgiving by the Sea at Geoffrey’s Malibu: A Coastal Feast with Family and Friends

Thanksgiving is approaching. Are you planning on going out this year in Los Angeles? Geoffrey’s Malibu offers the perfect coastal escape, with ocean views and an elegant holiday menu to make Thanksgiving memorable.

Known for its seasonal cuisine and amazing ocean view, Geoffrey’s is a top choice for a night out with families and friends looking to celebrate the holiday in style. Here are the best dishes you can’t miss out on and everything you need to know about the location and reservations.

Priced at $94 for Adults and $68 for children 12 and younger, it’s a perfect way to celebrate the holiday with your loved ones.

Start with a Butternut Squash Soup before the roasted turkey. It will be a cold winter by the ocean, and a warm soup prepared with seasonal squash will add a comforting fall flavor to kick off the meal.

The roasted turkey with mushroom stuffing is one of the best dishes to try at the restaurant. Perfectly roasted with just the right amount of seasoning, the turkey pairs beautifully with mushroom stuffing, creating a delightful harmony of flavors.

Regarding desserts, here is the best option to finish your amazing dinner. Geoffrey's Pumpkin Cheesecake is not your average pumpkin pie; it is a rich, indulgent dessert that combines the best of seasonal pumpkin flavors with a creamy texture.