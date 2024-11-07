Enjoy Thanksgiving at the Raymond 1886: Cozy Dining in Pasadena

This Thanksgiving, The Raymond 1886 in Pasadena offers your family a cozy and memorable experience with a specially curated holiday menu.
The Raymond 1886 combines charm with a relaxed, cozy atmosphere, making it ideal for a memorable Thanksgiving meal with loved ones. The warm, inviting space feels like a home away from home.
The restaurant’s menu combines classic holiday flavors with fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create an unforgettable dining experience. The prix fixe meal is thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the season and features a range of comforting and flavorful dishes.
Start your Thanksgiving meal with this velvety soup, made from seasonal butternut squash and infused with warming spices. The main course will be the roasted turkey with savory herb stuffing and classic holiday sides.
Make your early to be seated just in time for an amazing Thanksgiving night. Enjoy a deliciously rich pumpkin cheesecake balanced with cream that will offer love for the whole family.
Other desserts include Chocolate Mousse with Berries, Apple Crisp, and Maple Bread Pudding, which will delight you and bring a delightful end to your Thanksgiving meal.
The Raymond 1886 offers its Thanksgiving prix fixe meal at approximately $85 per adult, with special pricing available for children. This makes it a family-friendly option for a festive meal in Pasadena. Due to the popularity of the Thanksgiving holiday, reservations are highly recommended to ensure a spot.
Families, friends, and groups of all sizes are encouraged to book early, as seating is limited and fills up quickly.
The Raymond 1886 combines historic charm with exceptional seasonal flavors, making it a popular choice for Thanksgiving. The restaurant’s cozy ambiance, dedication to quality, and holiday-themed menu create a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for families and friends.
Celebrate Thanksgiving this year with a thoughtfully prepared meal and a delightful experience at The Raymond 1886. To reserve your table, visit their website or call ahead, as seating is limited for this special holiday event.
Enjoy a holiday dinner that combines tradition, flavor, and an unforgettable setting in the heart of Pasadena. Also, check out the for this year's Thanksgiving event.
When
Thursday, November 28th
4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Price
$85 per adult
Where
1250 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105
