Enjoy Thanksgiving at the Raymond 1886: Cozy Dining in Pasadena

This Thanksgiving, The Raymond 1886 in Pasadena offers your family a cozy and memorable experience with a specially curated holiday menu.

The Raymond 1886 combines charm with a relaxed, cozy atmosphere, making it ideal for a memorable Thanksgiving meal with loved ones. The warm, inviting space feels like a home away from home.

The restaurant’s menu combines classic holiday flavors with fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create an unforgettable dining experience. The prix fixe meal is thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the season and features a range of comforting and flavorful dishes.

Start your Thanksgiving meal with this velvety soup, made from seasonal butternut squash and infused with warming spices. The main course will be the roasted turkey with savory herb stuffing and classic holiday sides.