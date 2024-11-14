Kojin & Colombia’s X.O. Host Exclusive Art Week Culinary Collab

As the art world descends on South Florida in early December for the spectacle that is Miami Art Week, the attendant parties and festivities often vie with the artwork on display for attention. Not all art can be found in galleries this week – indeed it is art on the plate that will draw patrons to Kojin, Coral Gables’ hot new restaurant from chef couple Pedro and Katherine Mederos. That week the Kojin culinary team welcomes chef Sebastian Marin of Medellin’s internationally acclaimed X.O. and his talented crew in collaboration on a not to be missed dining experience at Kojin’s Coral Gables dining room, located at 804 Ponce De Leon. After a private invitation-only event on Thursday, December 5; the chefs will welcome culinary aficionados and fans on Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7 for two evenings of gastronomic excellence.
Recognized as one of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, X.O is part of Colombia’s acclaimed Grupo Carmen which operates several innovative and successful restaurants in Medellin and Cartagena, including its namesake, another 50 Best honoree, Carmen, which has been open since 2009. Offering contemporary, refined interpretations of the Colombian gastronomic experience, X.O.s focus on sustainability and quality ingredients is perfectly aligned with the upstart Kojin, which has received rave reviews since opening less than four months ago. Guests will enjoy the results of a creative collaboration between two distinct culinary visionaries – X.O.'s refined, distinctly Colombian elegance contrasted with Kojin’s bold and spirited Japanese-influenced cuisine.
The ten-course menu will feature dishes such as Langosta (a South American spiny lobster) and Crab Cannelloni from X.O. Turbot with Onion Sabayon and Demi Glace and Venison Tartar are a few of the Kojin options, the rest of the menu is currently being finalized. The event will be priced at $250 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity. Optional wine pairings, offered at $115 for the classic pairing and $175 for reserve will also be available. Limited reservations are available for each evening. For more information and reservations, please visit X.O. and Kojin Collaboration Dinner.
