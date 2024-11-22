Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Coffee Teams Up with BACARDÍ for the Ultimate Café Con Ocho Experience

Last night, Miami turned into the ultimate playground of flavor, music, and tradition as NBA superstar Jimmy Butler and his coffee brand, BIGFACE Coffee, teamed up with BACARDÍ Rum for the Miami Rum Room Domino Club at Byblos Miami Beach from INK Entertainment Group. The event was a Little Havana-inspired celebration of Miami’s heritage, uniting the rich traditions of dominoes, Cuban rhythms, and world-class cocktails for a truly unforgettable evening.

This marked the second collaboration between BACARDÍ and BIGFACE Coffee, and they delivered in true Miami style—complete with a spirited domino tournament, lively music, exclusive merchandise, and the signature BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho cocktail.