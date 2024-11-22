Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Coffee Teams Up with BACARDÍ for the Ultimate Café Con Ocho Experience

Last night, Miami turned into the ultimate playground of flavor, music, and tradition as NBA superstar Jimmy Butler and his coffee brand, BIGFACE Coffee, teamed up with BACARDÍ Rum for the Miami Rum Room Domino Club at Byblos Miami Beach from INK Entertainment Group. The event was a Little Havana-inspired celebration of Miami’s heritage, uniting the rich traditions of dominoes, Cuban rhythms, and world-class cocktails for a truly unforgettable evening.
This marked the second collaboration between BACARDÍ and BIGFACE Coffee, and they delivered in true Miami style—complete with a spirited domino tournament, lively music, exclusive merchandise, and the signature BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho cocktail.
The Café Con Ocho was more than just a cocktail; it was a centerpiece of the evening. A creative twist on the classic espresso martini, this drink masterfully combined the smooth, rich flavors of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum, with its warm nutmeg and vanilla notes, and BIGFACE El Porvenir Espresso, celebrated for its unique aromas of grapefruit, currant, and sugarcane undertones. Finished with an adorable chocolate domino garnish, it tied perfectly into the night’s theme.
I’ll admit, this drink was love at first sip. The balance of richness and subtle sweetness made it the ultimate indulgence, earning its place as a crowd favorite. Guests were even treated to a show as Jimmy Butler himself stepped behind the bar, showcasing his mixology skills and personally crafting the cocktail for attendees—a moment as bold as the drink itself.
The night wasn’t just about drinks—it was about connection and culture. I found myself transported to Little Havana as a DJ and live Latin band seamlessly blended pop Latin hits with a nostalgic touch of Cuban flair. The music was impossible to resist, and I spent the night on the dance floor, reconnecting with my Cuban roots in the most joyous way possible.
But the real highlight? Playing dominoes with Jimmy Butler, the king of the game himself. His charisma and warmth lit up the room as he engaged with guests, taking photos, cracking jokes, and showing off his domino expertise. We played a few rounds together, and his passion for the game was infectious. His genuine interactions made every guest feel like a part of the celebration.
"We are excited to collaborate with BACARDÍ again. Miami is a city that has shown me so much love—the culture, the energy, and the rich coffee scene are all part of my daily life. I have enjoyed playing dominoes and visiting the parks in Miami's Little Havana. Like me, BACARDÍ has a deep connection to this city, and creating the BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho cocktail together with BIGFACE Coffee has been an incredible experience."
Jimmy Butler, Founder of BIGFACE Coffee
No detail was overlooked in creating a fully immersive experience. Guests could purchase authentic Cuban cigars, adding an extra layer of sophistication to the event. The limited-edition BACARDÍ x BIGFACE merchandise, from stylish t-shirts to eye-catching jackets, offered the perfect keepsakes to commemorate the evening. I snagged a t-shirt, a memento of a night that I'll never forget.
Even the venue, Byblos, transformed into a celebration of Miami’s vibrant culture, blending modern luxury with traditional Cuban-inspired touches. The atmosphere was alive with the sights, sounds, and flavors of Miami, making it a 10/10 experience from start to finish.
The Miami Rum Room Domino Club wasn’t just an event; it was a love letter to Miami’s culture, bringing together bold flavors, engaging entertainment, and the soulful energy that defines the city. BACARDÍ and BIGFACE Coffee created something truly special—a night where every guest felt part of something extraordinary.
Craving a taste of the BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho? This crowd-favorite cocktail isn’t just limited to exclusive events—you can enjoy it at some of Miami’s most sought-after spots through December 31st. Here’s where you can sip on this bold creation:
Cafe La Trova (Little Havana)
The Commodore at The Ritz-Carlton (Coconut Grove)
RUMBAR at The Ritz-Carlton (Key Biscayne)
El Vecino (Downtown)
Sofia Italian Restaurant (Design District)
Michael’s Genuine (Design District)
Phuc Yea (MiMo District)
Broken Shaker at Freehand (Miami Beach)
Can’t make it to one of these hotspots? Recreate the magic at home with this easy-to-follow recipe:
2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho
1 oz BIGFACE Coffee El Porvenir Espresso
0.75 oz Salted Caramel Syrup
Orange Wheel Garnish
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange wheel, and voilà—a perfect blend of bold coffee and smooth rum awaits.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!