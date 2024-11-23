Celebrate National Espresso Day in Miami: A Luxurious Coffee Cocktail Experience

With National Espresso Day on November 23rd, Miami's culinary scene is set to honor this beloved brew with a series of sophisticated events and offerings. From exclusive brunches to innovative cocktails, here's how you can immerse yourself in the finest coffee-infused experiences the city has to offer.
Celebrate National Espresso Day at A Love Story Winery & Bistro, located at 8800 SW 56th St, Miami, FL 33165. On Saturday, November 23rd, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the bistro will host a special brunch featuring Grand Brulot Coffee Cognac cocktails priced at $15 each. Guests can enjoy signature drinks such as the Espresso Martini, Coffee Spritz, classic Carajillo, and a boozy affogato dessert.
Grand Brulot masterfully blends VSOP Cognac with rich Ecuadorian Robusta coffee, creating a harmonious 80-proof spirit. Launched in 2018, it has become a staple in esteemed establishments like Peter Luger’s in New York and Smith & Wollensky in Miami. The spirit offers notes of nutmeg, vanilla, and a subtle honey aroma, making it a versatile choice for both sipping and mixing.
Cantera Negra Tequila traces its roots back to the 1980s when Don Alberto Becherano began crafting tequila as a hobby. Over a decade, he perfected a proprietary method, resulting in ultra-premium, additive-free tequilas made from 100% fully mature Blue Weber agaves. The brand's name, meaning "Black Quarry," is inspired by the rich volcanic soil of Jalisco, Mexico, where the agaves are cultivated.
Cantera Negra offers a range of coffee-inspired cocktails that blend their premium tequilas with rich coffee flavors:
Ingredients: 1½ parts Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila, ½ part Cantera Negra Café, 2 dashes chocolate bitters, orange peel garnish.
Instructions: Stir ingredients with ice, strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube, and garnish with an orange peel.
Ingredients: 2 parts Cantera Negra Café, 1 part Cantera Negra Silver Tequila, hot coffee, float of heavy cream, dusted cinnamon or espresso beans for garnish.
Instructions: Build in a glass mug, top with hot coffee and a heavy cream floater, and garnish.
Ingredients: 1½ parts rum, 1 part Cantera Negra Café, ½ part banana liqueur, 1 scoop vanilla ice cream, grated dark chocolate for garnish.
Instructions: Shake all ingredients with ice until the ice cream melts, strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with grated dark chocolate.
Ingredients: 1½ parts Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila, ½ part Cantera Negra Café, 1 shot espresso, ½ part Frangelico, ¼ part gingerbread syrup, barspoon of crème fraîche, 2 dashes pecan bitters, grated cinnamon for garnish.
Instructions: Dry shake all ingredients, then wet shake with ice, strain into an Old Fashioned glass, and garnish.
These cocktails showcase the versatility of Cantera Negra's tequilas, offering rich and complex flavors perfect for the season.
BACARDÍ has partnered with BIGFACE Coffee to create the Café Con Ocho, a bold take on the classic espresso martini. This cocktail combines BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum with BIGFACE Coffee's El Porvenir Espresso and salted caramel syrup, resulting in a harmonious blend of nutmeg, vanilla, and caramel notes.
The Café Con Ocho is available through December 31st at select Miami establishments, including:
Café La Trova (Little Havana)
The Commodore at The Ritz-Carlton (Coconut Grove)
RUMBAR at The Ritz-Carlton (Key Biscayne)
El Vecino (Downtown)
Sofia Italian Restaurant (Design District)
Michael’s Genuine (Design District)
Phuc Yea (MiMo District)
Broken Shaker at Freehand (Miami Beach)
This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to experience a refined coffee cocktail in some of Miami's most iconic venues.
This National Espresso Day, elevate your coffee experience by exploring these exceptional offerings across Miami. Whether you're indulging in a Grand Brulot cocktail at brunch, savoring Cantera Negra's innovative tequila creations, or enjoying the exclusive Café Con Ocho, the city provides a luxurious array of options to honor the rich and invigorating essence of espresso.
