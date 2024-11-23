Celebrate National Espresso Day in Miami: A Luxurious Coffee Cocktail Experience

An Elegant Brunch Affair

Celebrate National Espresso Day at A Love Story Winery & Bistro, located at 8800 SW 56th St, Miami, FL 33165. On Saturday, November 23rd, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the bistro will host a special brunch featuring Grand Brulot Coffee Cognac cocktails priced at $15 each. Guests can enjoy signature drinks such as the Espresso Martini, Coffee Spritz, classic Carajillo, and a boozy affogato dessert.

About Grand Brulot

Grand Brulot masterfully blends VSOP Cognac with rich Ecuadorian Robusta coffee, creating a harmonious 80-proof spirit. Launched in 2018, it has become a staple in esteemed establishments like Peter Luger’s in New York and Smith & Wollensky in Miami. The spirit offers notes of nutmeg, vanilla, and a subtle honey aroma, making it a versatile choice for both sipping and mixing.