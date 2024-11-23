Historic MAI-KAI Restaurant & Lounge Reopens on November 21 Following Extensive Renovation

Immersive dining takes on new meaning with the reopening of Fort Lauderdale's MAI-KAI, the iconic Polynesian-inspired restaurant and lounge. Reopening Thursday, November 21, after an extensive four-year restoration and renovation, MAI-KAI will entertain and thrill guests for generations to come while maintaining its historical significance and charm.

In addition to the performances, tiki devotees will find eight themed rooms in the 26,000-square-foot space, ranging from a nautical-themed bar to dining areas named for South Seas islands. The renovation was executed to maintain the original design and vibe, appearing as if it was virtually untouched. In addition to seating 489, there is a 150-person capacity bar/lounge, a gift shop, meeting/banquet facilities and a tropical garden. Each dining area is named after a different part of Polynesia—Samoa, Lanai, Tahiti, Tonga, Hawaii, New Guinea and Moorea. Each room is designed to reflect the culture of each island group and features individual artifacts from each location. The Samoa and Tahiti rooms overlook the waterfalls for a leisurely non-show experience, and on starry nights, guests are invited to dine in the tropical gardens.