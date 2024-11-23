Historic MAI-KAI Restaurant & Lounge Reopens on November 21 Following Extensive Renovation

Immersive dining takes on new meaning with the reopening of Fort Lauderdale's MAI-KAI, the iconic Polynesian-inspired restaurant and lounge. Reopening Thursday, November 21, after an extensive four-year restoration and renovation, MAI-KAI will entertain and thrill guests for generations to come while maintaining its historical significance and charm.
In addition to the performances, tiki devotees will find eight themed rooms in the 26,000-square-foot space, ranging from a nautical-themed bar to dining areas named for South Seas islands. The renovation was executed to maintain the original design and vibe, appearing as if it was virtually untouched. In addition to seating 489, there is a 150-person capacity bar/lounge, a gift shop, meeting/banquet facilities and a tropical garden. Each dining area is named after a different part of Polynesia—Samoa, Lanai, Tahiti, Tonga, Hawaii, New Guinea and Moorea. Each room is designed to reflect the culture of each island group and features individual artifacts from each location. The Samoa and Tahiti rooms overlook the waterfalls for a leisurely non-show experience, and on starry nights, guests are invited to dine in the tropical gardens.
“MAI-KAI’s legacy is iconic. I remember visiting MAI-KAI as a child, teen and adult, each time more memorable than the last. Partnering with the Thornton family on the restoration of MAI-KAI isn’t just business for me, it's a passion. I’m here to honor the family’s hard work preparing MAI-KAI for the next generation of guests. The brand they've built will have a bright future and continue to develop, never losing sight of what they have created back in 1956. Each guest that walks through the door will feel the energy that Bob and Jack Thornton originally created."
Bill Fuller, Managing Partner, MAI-KAI
At the time of its original construction in the early 1950’s, MAI-KAI cost $350,000, and it was considered to be the most expensive restaurant construction project ever in the United States. The current $20+ million improvement of the 2.7-acre property designed by Kravitz Design protects the original old charm of MAI-KAI while modernizing the experience. In the updated MAI-KAI, as guests exit their cars, they will feel as if they are stepping onto an island shore, a sandy beach and then a lava-rock slab, thanks to the stamped and etched concrete design elements used by Perry-Becker Design. The restaurant’s interior design was brought to life with the expertise of Tom ‘Typhoon Tommy’ Allsmiller and a talented team of artisans all of whom have extensive backgrounds in thematic park design at Disney and Universal properties. The team of artists meticulously crafted and restored the restaurant’s traditional design elements that enhance the ambiance, but also celebrate the rich history and heritage of MAI-KAI.
Inspired by the popularity of “tiki” restaurants from Don the Beachcomber, brothers Bob and Jack Thornton opened the original MAI-KAI on December 28, 1956. MAI-KAI offered strong tropical drinks and thrilling Polynesian entertainment within its mid-mod A-frame structure. It quickly became a must-visit destination for South Floridians and tiki enthusiasts worldwide. Today, the show is directed and choreographed by Cultural Arts & Entertainment Director, Teuruhei Buchin. The revue reflects the music and culture of each island by interpreting ancient stories through song and dance.
The MAI-KAI team traveled worldwide to draw in exceptional talent - some of which hold deep familial ties to the restaurant. The twice nightly, 45-minute performances hold significance, both artistically and culturally, giving guests a glimpse into traditional Polynesian heritage through the use of authentic music, dance, original costumes and artifacts. The team incorporated state-of-the-art tech, with DMX-controlled lighting, allowing customized spotlights for each individual table. Members of the troupe represent many islands in the South Pacific, including Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa, New Zealand and the Philippines.
MAI-KAI’s culinary menu draws inspiration from the bold flavors of Polynesia, showcasing tropical fruits and aromatic spices. While showcasing vibrant new flavors, the menu pays homage to the original menu, with several signature dishes that have been beloved for over 50 years. Timeless signature items include the Pupu Platter, which offers an assortment of MAI-KAI favorites including Shanghai Chicken; Crispy Pork & Snow Crab Egg Roll; Classic Cheese Tangs & MAI-KAI Crab Rangoon. The BBQ Ribs; Peking Duck and Shanghai Chicken are also familiar favorites that have returned to the Polynesian-inspired menu. For dessert, guests can indulge in tropical fruit creations such as the Asian Pear Upside Down Cake, made with Vietnamese coffee ice cream and rum caramel sauce; the Mauna Loa Macadamia, made with nut pie; sweet cinnamon-vanilla filling and crushed macadamia nuts; as well as the Angry Tiki Tower, featuring an assortment of mochi, macadamia ice cream sandwiches, lychees and grapes.
Chief Mixologist Cory Starr (formerly of Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago) will lead the bar program centered around the experience at the legendary Molokai Bar. Designed as a turn-of-the-century seaport saloon, the Molokai bar features 57 specialty drinks, a full-service bar and wine list. The menu, which mixes classic tiki drinks from the original menu with modern interpretations, will feature more than 50 cocktails in custom-designed vessels, which will be for sale. The bar’s rum collection boasts rare selections, including a number of bottles no longer in production.
Today, MAI-KAI is featured on the National Register of Historic Places. The investment with help from funding partner, American National Bank, includes enhancements, additions, upgrades and rebuilding for the establishment for the next 65 years utilizing modern construction to ensure it withstands the test of time and weather.
Hours (Times may vary with season.) Show times (Times may vary with season.) 3599 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.
For more information, please visit MaiKai.com.
