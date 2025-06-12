Cadillac of Reservations: A Michelin-Starred Picnic Inside the ESCALADE IQ at COTE Miami
Let’s get one thing straight—this was not your average reservation. I had the pleasure of previewing the highly anticipated Cadillac of Reservations dining experience at COTE Miami, and to call it one of the coolest meals I’ve ever had would be an understatement. Picture this: you're seated not at a white-linen table but in the second row of Cadillac’s all-new, all-electric 2025 ESCALADE IQ—complete with massaging seats, wireless charging pads, dual personal screens, and stowable tray tables. It’s not just a car; it’s the table, the ambiance, the entertainment system, and the lounge—all in one.
The moment we arrived outside COTE, we were greeted and led to our "table for two": the Executive Second Row of the ESCALADE IQ. It was already set with a basket of flowers, a campfire video flickering on the rear seat screens, and a curated playlist that struck just the right tone—inviting, elevated, and a little playful. Before the first dish even arrived, I was already in luxury lifestyle heaven.
Michelin-Starred Picnic, Cadillac-Style
This limited-time collaboration between Cadillac and COTE—one of Miami’s most sought-after Korean steakhouses—brings together two powerhouses of innovation in their respective spaces. COTE’s signature blend of Korean barbecue finesse and American steakhouse indulgence was curated into a multi-course menu served tableside (or rather, car-side) by COTE’s expert staff.
Dinner kicked off with a refreshing beverage—mine was the Finesse, a citrusy, floral mix of coconut water, earl grey, raspberry, and lemon. Then came the Gogi Cha, a deeply flavorful “meat tea” made by simmering USDA Prime short ribs overnight—a savory amuse-bouche that subtly prepped the palate for the richness to follow.
The beloved STEAK & EGGS™ followed, a tartare of hand-cut filet mignon crowned with Imperial Daurenki caviar and served atop pillowy milk toast. It’s a dish you’ll find on the regular COTE menu, and for good reason—it’s addictive.
Then came a whimsical surprise: Beef Bulgogi Gimbap and Yubuchobap, served picnic-style in a Hello Kitty lunchbox that added a cheeky pop of nostalgia. Both bites were a delicate balance of hearty flavors and visual charm, a playful nod that somehow still held up to the restaurant’s Michelin pedigree.
The Butcher’s Bowl arrived next—a decadent showcase of four cuts of premium beef: tender filet mignon, rich 45-day dry-aged ribeye cap, silky Japanese A5 Wagyu from Miyazaki, and the house-marinated galbi, each served with thoughtful accompaniments. The quality of the meat at COTE has always been its headline act, and enjoying it from the comfort of a seat with built-in headrest speakers only amplified the drama.
To finish? A simple, joyful scoop of Strawberry Soft Serve in a classic cone—sweet, crisp, and just nostalgic enough to remind you that yes, you just ate a Michelin-starred meal in an SUV and somehow, it all made perfect sense.
Inside the ESCALADE IQ: The Dining Room of the Future
Cadillac’s 2025 ESCALADE IQ isn’t just a luxury SUV—it’s a statement. Built on GM’s proprietary EV architecture, the ESCALADE IQ boasts a Cadillac-estimated range of 460 miles, a 0–60 time of under 5 seconds, and a curved 55" LED display stretching across the dashboard. But what stole the show for this experience was the Executive Second Row: think private jet energy but grounded in Miami.
Features like Super Cruise™ hands-free driving, dual wireless charging, rear climate control, and massaging seats turned the vehicle into a fully immersive experience. The AKG Studio Reference sound system—featuring 40 speakers—felt almost excessive in the best way possible. Dinner here was about merging lifestyle, mobility, and innovation into a singular, unforgettable moment.
How to Reserve Your Spot
If you're ready to buckle up for this one-of-a-kind experience, here’s what you need to know. The Cadillac of Reservations will be live at COTE Miami for two nights only: Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 21. Each night includes just five seatings, reserved exclusively for parties of two, and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
GM Rewards™ members will get exclusive access to this experience on Thursday, June 19 through the GM Rewards website.
This experience was less about reinventing the wheel and more about redefining what it means to dine in luxury. By pairing COTE’s culinary excellence with the forward-thinking design of the ESCALADE IQ, Cadillac is proving that the future of luxury is not just electric—it’s experiential.