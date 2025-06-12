Cadillac of Reservations: A Michelin-Starred Picnic Inside the ESCALADE IQ at COTE Miami

This limited-time collaboration between Cadillac and COTE—one of Miami’s most sought-after Korean steakhouses—brings together two powerhouses of innovation in their respective spaces. COTE’s signature blend of Korean barbecue finesse and American steakhouse indulgence was curated into a multi-course menu served tableside (or rather, car-side) by COTE’s expert staff.

Dinner kicked off with a refreshing beverage—mine was the Finesse, a citrusy, floral mix of coconut water, earl grey, raspberry, and lemon. Then came the Gogi Cha, a deeply flavorful “meat tea” made by simmering USDA Prime short ribs overnight—a savory amuse-bouche that subtly prepped the palate for the richness to follow.

The beloved STEAK & EGGS™ followed, a tartare of hand-cut filet mignon crowned with Imperial Daurenki caviar and served atop pillowy milk toast. It’s a dish you’ll find on the regular COTE menu, and for good reason—it’s addictive.

Then came a whimsical surprise: Beef Bulgogi Gimbap and Yubuchobap, served picnic-style in a Hello Kitty lunchbox that added a cheeky pop of nostalgia. Both bites were a delicate balance of hearty flavors and visual charm, a playful nod that somehow still held up to the restaurant’s Michelin pedigree.

The Butcher’s Bowl arrived next—a decadent showcase of four cuts of premium beef: tender filet mignon, rich 45-day dry-aged ribeye cap, silky Japanese A5 Wagyu from Miyazaki, and the house-marinated galbi, each served with thoughtful accompaniments. The quality of the meat at COTE has always been its headline act, and enjoying it from the comfort of a seat with built-in headrest speakers only amplified the drama.

To finish? A simple, joyful scoop of Strawberry Soft Serve in a classic cone—sweet, crisp, and just nostalgic enough to remind you that yes, you just ate a Michelin-starred meal in an SUV and somehow, it all made perfect sense.