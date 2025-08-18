Bourbon Steak New York Serves Up the U.S. Open’s Signature Honey Deuce with Grey Goose
Source: Bourbon Steak New York
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
With the U.S. Open underway in New York City, one of the tournament’s most iconic traditions is making its way beyond the courts. Bourbon Steak New York, the modern American steakhouse from award-winning chef and restaurateur Michael Mina, is partnering with Grey Goose® Vodka to give tennis fans a courtside experience in the heart of Manhattan.
The Honey Deuce Comes to Bourbon Steak
Guests can sip the Honey Deuce—the official cocktail of the U.S. Open—at Bourbon Steak New York. Crafted with Grey Goose Vodka, fresh lemonade, premium raspberry liqueur, and honeydew melon balls, the refreshing cocktail is served in collectible U.S. Open glasses while supplies last.
For those who can’t secure a seat at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Bourbon Steak offers the next best thing: the restaurant’s Bar & Lounge will broadcast matches throughout the tournament, allowing fans to cheer on their favorite players with a Honey Deuce in hand.
A Champions Brunch for the Finals
The celebration reaches its peak on Sunday, September 7, when Bourbon Steak hosts a Champions Brunch during the tournament finals. Guests can indulge in elevated brunch offerings such as:
Crème Brûlée French Toast
Grilled Steak & Eggs
Gruyère Omelette
Prime Steak Burger
Mini Honey Deuce cocktails and branded giveaways—including coveted official U.S. Open merchandise and hats—round out the experience, making it a destination for both tennis enthusiasts and culinary aficionados.
Bourbon Steak New York: A Culinary Landmark
Located inside the JW Marriott Essex House New York, Bourbon Steak is Mina’s refined interpretation of the classic American steakhouse. The menu highlights premium cuts of beef and seafood, paired with seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers and purveyors. Guests can expect elevated takes on steakhouse favorites infused with global flavors, all supported by an extensive wine and spirits program.
The restaurant’s design, conceived by AvroKO, pays homage to the Art Deco and Art Nouveau heritage of the Essex House, with Central Park serving as a key inspiration. With seating for 300, it offers a sophisticated yet welcoming environment that appeals to both New Yorkers and international travelers.
Michael Mina’s Influence
Chef Mina, an Egyptian-American culinary innovator, has earned James Beard Awards, a Michelin star, and recognition as one of Robb Report’s “50 Most Powerful People in American Fine Dining.” His MINA Group concepts span the country, with Bourbon Steak standing as one of the most notable interpretations of modern steakhouse dining.
By pairing Mina’s celebrated culinary approach with the excitement of the U.S. Open, Bourbon Steak New York creates a destination that bridges fine dining and championship sports culture—making it one of the most exciting places to be this tennis season.
