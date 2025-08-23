Guests enjoy shared gourmet plates and fine wine at an elegant dining table
Four Seasons Resort Nevis Welcomes Celebrity Chefs Rocco DiSpirito and Jeff Mauro for Exclusive Culinary Residencies

Thanksgiving With A James Beard Award Winner And A September Takeover By Food Network’s “Sandwich King” Set The Stage For A Flavorful Fall In The Caribbean

August 19, 2025 – This fall, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is elevating the Caribbean culinary landscape with two highly anticipated chef residencies. The beachfront resort will host James Beard Award-winning chef and bestselling author Rocco DiSpirito for his second annual Thanksgiving residency, followed by a September culinary debut from Food Network star and “Sandwich King” Jeff Mauro.

A Thanksgiving Residency with Rocco DiSpirito

Thanksgiving With Chef Rocco DiSpirito
Thanksgiving With Chef Rocco DiSpiritoPhoto Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Nevis

From November 25–28, 2025, Chef Rocco DiSpirito will return to Nevis following the tremendous success of his debut residency in 2024. Known for his signature creativity and global influence, DiSpirito will collaborate with Executive Chef Daniel Hurtado and the resort’s culinary team to present a three-day gastronomic journey blending his cuisine with the island’s seasonal bounty.

The residency includes:

  • Restaurant takeovers at EsQuilina on November 25 and November 28

  • An interactive cooking demo and special lunch event on November 26

  • Signature cocktails and immersive dining moments, complete with DiSpirito’s signature hospitality

Whole Roasted Fish with Charred Lemon and Seasonal Vegetables
Whole Roasted Fish with Charred Lemon and Seasonal VegetablesPhoto Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Nevis

“We are honoured to welcome Chef Rocco back to Four Seasons Resort Nevis. His creativity and culinary passion left a lasting impression on our guests last year, and we’re excited to offer another unforgettable Thanksgiving experience with his distinctive touch.”

Gaman Guadagni, Four Seasons Resort Nevis Resort Manager

A celebrated James Beard Award winner, DiSpirito is recognized worldwide for his culinary innovation and media presence, with over 300 television appearances and 14 cookbooks, including multiple #1 New York Times bestsellers.

Jeff Mauro Brings Sandwich Culture to the Caribbean

Chef Jeff Mauro Takes Over Nevis
Chef Jeff Mauro Takes Over NevisPhoto Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Nevis

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the resort will welcome Jeff Mauro, Emmy-nominated Food Network personality and beloved “Sandwich King,” for a two-day residency on September 15–16, 2025. Mauro will bring his playful cooking style and inventive approach to sandwiches to Nevis, marking a new collaboration for the resort.

Interactive Culinary Experiences With World-Class Chefs
Interactive Culinary Experiences With World-Class ChefsPhoto Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Nevis

Timed with Independence Day and National Heroes Day celebrations in St. Kitts and Nevis, the event will feature:

  • Specialty sandwiches and grill creations curated by Mauro

  • A pool and beach day party at Kastawey Beach Bar

  • A partnership with Old Road Rum, infusing island flavor into the festivities

Culinary Travel Meets Island Hospitality

Together, these residencies underscore Four Seasons Resort Nevis’ commitment to offering immersive, chef-driven experiences for its global guests.

“This fall and holiday season, we’re taking culinary travel to the next level. Between the return of Chef Rocco and the exciting debut of Chef Jeff Mauro, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is your front-row seat to unforgettable food, fun and island hospitality.”

Gaman Guadagni, Four Seasons Resort Nevis Resort Manager

Elevated Culinary Travel At Four Seasons Resort Nevis
Elevated Culinary Travel At Four Seasons Resort NevisPhoto Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Nevis
For travelers seeking an elevated escape, the combination of Michelin-level expertise, Food Network charisma, and the serene luxury of Nevis positions the resort as one of the Caribbean’s premier culinary destinations this season.
Signature Dining At Esquilina
Signature Dining At EsquilinaPhoto Credit: Christian Horan Photography
