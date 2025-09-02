Where to Find the Best Dumplings in Miami

Miami’s culinary scene offers dumplings that are anything but ordinary. Across the city, chefs are reimagining this classic comfort food with premium ingredients, inventive pairings, and impeccable presentation. From upscale izakayas to high-energy hotspots, these destinations deliver dumplings worth seeking out.

1. Double Knot – Edamame Dumpling

Double Knot edamame dumplingPhoto Courtesy of Double Knot

At Double Knot, the acclaimed Wynwood izakaya, comfort food takes a refined turn. The Edamame Dumpling layers silky edamame with sake, fresh peashoots, and just a hint of truffle. The result is a delicate yet indulgent bite that captures the izakaya spirit while infusing it with Miami sophistication—an ideal way to toast the occasion.

2. Shiso – Duck Dumplings

Shiso duck dumplingsPhoto Courtesy of Shiso

Chef Raheem Sealey’s Shiso brings Japanese precision, American BBQ, and Caribbean soul into harmonious fusion. The Duck Dumplings showcase tender duck wrapped in delicate folds, bathed in savory jus, and topped with crispy duck furikake. The balance of richness, texture, and bold flavor makes them a signature of Shiso’s playful yet polished approach.

3. Hakkasan – Lobster Dumplings

Steamed crystal lobster dumplingsPhoto Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

At Hakkasan in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, dim sum meets decadence. The Lobster Dumplings are plump, bursting with flavor, and artfully shaped like miniature lobster tails. This bite-sized luxury delivers both taste and visual allure, embodying Hakkasan’s hallmark elegance.

4. Gekkō – Lobster Dumplings

Gekkō lobster dumplingsPhoto Credit: Groot Hospitality

The Japanese-inspired steakhouse from David Grutman and Bad Bunny, Gekkō, blends modern steakhouse sophistication with Japanese artistry. Their Lobster Dumplings—filled with shrimp, ginger, and lemongrass—offer a delicate, aromatic profile that’s as refined as it is satisfying.

5. Komodo – Money Bag Dumplings & Chocolate Dumplings

Moneybag dumplingsPhoto Credit: Groot Hospitality

In Brickell’s bustling dining district, Komodo redefines indulgence with Southeast Asian flavors and Miami energy. The Money Bag Dumplings feature pork, shrimp, tobiko, and a finishing touch of gold leaf, while the Chocolate Dumplings pair rich cocoa with raspberry caramel and sea salt for a dessert finale that’s equally enticing.

6. Makoto – Crispy Chicken Dumpling

Crispy chicken dumplingsPhoto Credit: STARR Restaurants

Bal Harbour’s Makoto is known for elevated Japanese cuisine with inventive flair. The Crispy Chicken Dumpling, served with miso mustard and a dusting of togarashi, offers a satisfying crunch and a subtle kick of spice—perfect for those seeking a savory standout.

Dumpling Delights Across the City

These Miami destinations prove that dumplings can be an elevated dining experience, pairing inventive fillings with refined execution. Whether enjoyed as part of a multi-course evening or as the highlight of your meal, these plates are worth making room for.

