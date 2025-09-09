MIMI Chinese Interior
MILA Omakase and MIMI Chinese Unite for a Two-Night Culinary Collaboration in MiamiPhoto Credit: Daniel Neuhaus

MILA Omakase and MIMI Chinese Unite for a Two-Night Culinary Collaboration in Miami

Michelin-Acclaimed Chefs David Schwartz and Braden Chong Bring Bold Regional Chinese Flavors to an Intimate Japanese Omakase Experience

Source: MILA Omakase & MIMI Chinese

Reported By: Caroline Dalal

Miami’s fine dining scene will reach new heights on September 25–26, 2025, as MILA Omakase welcomes David Schwartz, Culinary Director of MIMI Chinese, and Executive Chef Braden Chong for an unprecedented two-night chef collaboration. In MILA Omakase’s exclusive 10-seat dining enclave, guests will embark on a $250-per-person tasting menu that blends the precision of Japanese omakase with the layered flavors of regional Chinese cuisine from Sichuan, Hunan, and Guangdong.

A softly lit map of Japan displayed on the wall of MILA Omakase
MIMI Chinese dining area with red booths and ambient glow
Omakase counter under blooming cherry blossoms

An Intimate Stage for Culinary Storytelling

MILA Omakase, lauded as Miami’s Best Omakase Sushi by Miami New Times in 2024, is a sanctuary of craftsmanship, featuring a cherry blossom centerpiece, a dramatic marble counter, and a 500-year-old hinoki cutting board. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Reiji Yoshizawa, the restaurant is known for a seasonal approach shaped by Japan’s micro-seasons, sourcing ingredients such as Hokkaido sea urchin, Ehime bluefin tuna, and Bushu-Gyu wagyu beef.

Gong displayed at MILA Omakase’s counter, blending tradition and design
Japanese Gong as a Centerpiece of MILA Omakase’s Minimalist SettingPhoto Credit: Ruben Pictures

For this collaboration, that ethos will meet MIMI Chinese’s deep-rooted storytelling and regional mastery.

“At MIMI Chinese, our menu celebrates the vibrant flavors and techniques of regions like Sichuan, Hunan, and Guangdong, with dishes that are bold, layered, and full of character. Intertwining that spirit into the refined world of Japanese omakase at MILA is an exciting opportunity.”

David Schwartz, Culinary Director of MIMI Chinese

Chef Chong adds:

“Bringing MIMI Chinese’s culinary depth and intensity into that setting allows us to create a dialogue between traditions. It's an exciting opportunity to create a dining experience truly unique for Miami’s culinary scene.”

Executive Chef Braden Chong, MIMI Chinese

MIMI Chinese bar lined with red stools and glowing backlit shelving
The Main Bar at MIMI Chinese Pairs Elegance with Old-World GlamourPhoto Credit: Daniel Neuhaus
MIMI Chinese Interior
Modern Masters Collide: MIMI Chinese and Uchi Miami Unite for One-Night-Only Culinary Collaboration

The Menu: A Dialogue Between Traditions

The collaboration menu opens with an amuse-bouche of Hon Maguro toro crowned with Petrossian caviar and charcoal meringue, followed by nigiri highlights such as Akamutsu with dehydrated caviar and Kinmedai paired with umeboshi.

From MIMI Chinese’s repertoire, guests can expect Mahone Bay Scallop in Shaoxing wine, Young Chicken & Bacon Wonton in superior broth with purple watercress, and an indulgent Iberico Char Siu with Wuchang rice and hot mustard, an elevated nod to their celebrated House Char Siu.

For the main course, Wagyu Zabuton arrives with beef jus, velvety pumpkin purée, and fig, a dish that embodies the collaboration’s balance of refined Japanese technique and bold Chinese flavor.

A Meeting of Culinary Powerhouses

MILA Omakase bar with cherry blossoms and intricate carved details
MILA Omakase’s Bar Counter Framed by Cherry Blossoms and Warm TexturesPhoto Credit: Ruben Pictures

Schwartz and Chong lead MIMI Chinese, one of Canada’s most celebrated restaurants and now a fixture in Miami Beach. Schwartz, winner of the 2023 Michelin Guide Toronto Young Chef Award, is revered for his modern, narrative-driven approach to regional Chinese cuisine. Chong’s precision and immersive presentation style complement Schwartz’s vision, making their partnership with MILA Omakase a natural fit.

Chef Yoshizawa reflects:

“Collaborating with Culinary Director David Schwartz and Chef Braden Chong feels deeply aligned, not only in our shared respect for culinary tradition, but in our drive to push it forward with precision and creativity. This is more than a dinner, it’s a dialogue between cultures, disciplines, and generations of craft.”

Executive Chef Reiji Yoshizawa, MILA Omakase

Reservations and Experience Details

Neon Chinese characters glow inside MIMI Chinese’s vibrant red interior
Neon Details Add a Playful Edge to MIMI Chinese’s Luxe DesignPhoto Credit: Daniel Neuhaus

This exclusive engagement will offer two nightly seatings at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, with highly limited availability. Reservations are now open.

For Miami’s discerning diners, the MILA Omakase x MIMI Chinese collaboration is an immersive cultural and gastronomic exchange, bringing together two culinary philosophies in a way the city has never experienced.
MIMI Chinese Interior
Michelin-Recognized MIMI Chinese Arrives in Miami Beach: A Bold New Chapter for Regional Chinese Cuisine

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Miami
Events
Drinks
Food

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com