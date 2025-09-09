MILA Omakase and MIMI Chinese Unite for a Two-Night Culinary Collaboration in Miami
Source: MILA Omakase & MIMI Chinese
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Miami’s fine dining scene will reach new heights on September 25–26, 2025, as MILA Omakase welcomes David Schwartz, Culinary Director of MIMI Chinese, and Executive Chef Braden Chong for an unprecedented two-night chef collaboration. In MILA Omakase’s exclusive 10-seat dining enclave, guests will embark on a $250-per-person tasting menu that blends the precision of Japanese omakase with the layered flavors of regional Chinese cuisine from Sichuan, Hunan, and Guangdong.
An Intimate Stage for Culinary Storytelling
MILA Omakase, lauded as Miami’s Best Omakase Sushi by Miami New Times in 2024, is a sanctuary of craftsmanship, featuring a cherry blossom centerpiece, a dramatic marble counter, and a 500-year-old hinoki cutting board. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Reiji Yoshizawa, the restaurant is known for a seasonal approach shaped by Japan’s micro-seasons, sourcing ingredients such as Hokkaido sea urchin, Ehime bluefin tuna, and Bushu-Gyu wagyu beef.
For this collaboration, that ethos will meet MIMI Chinese’s deep-rooted storytelling and regional mastery.
“At MIMI Chinese, our menu celebrates the vibrant flavors and techniques of regions like Sichuan, Hunan, and Guangdong, with dishes that are bold, layered, and full of character. Intertwining that spirit into the refined world of Japanese omakase at MILA is an exciting opportunity.”
David Schwartz, Culinary Director of MIMI Chinese
Chef Chong adds:
“Bringing MIMI Chinese’s culinary depth and intensity into that setting allows us to create a dialogue between traditions. It's an exciting opportunity to create a dining experience truly unique for Miami’s culinary scene.”
Executive Chef Braden Chong, MIMI Chinese
The Menu: A Dialogue Between Traditions
The collaboration menu opens with an amuse-bouche of Hon Maguro toro crowned with Petrossian caviar and charcoal meringue, followed by nigiri highlights such as Akamutsu with dehydrated caviar and Kinmedai paired with umeboshi.
From MIMI Chinese’s repertoire, guests can expect Mahone Bay Scallop in Shaoxing wine, Young Chicken & Bacon Wonton in superior broth with purple watercress, and an indulgent Iberico Char Siu with Wuchang rice and hot mustard, an elevated nod to their celebrated House Char Siu.
For the main course, Wagyu Zabuton arrives with beef jus, velvety pumpkin purée, and fig, a dish that embodies the collaboration’s balance of refined Japanese technique and bold Chinese flavor.
A Meeting of Culinary Powerhouses
Schwartz and Chong lead MIMI Chinese, one of Canada’s most celebrated restaurants and now a fixture in Miami Beach. Schwartz, winner of the 2023 Michelin Guide Toronto Young Chef Award, is revered for his modern, narrative-driven approach to regional Chinese cuisine. Chong’s precision and immersive presentation style complement Schwartz’s vision, making their partnership with MILA Omakase a natural fit.
Chef Yoshizawa reflects:
“Collaborating with Culinary Director David Schwartz and Chef Braden Chong feels deeply aligned, not only in our shared respect for culinary tradition, but in our drive to push it forward with precision and creativity. This is more than a dinner, it’s a dialogue between cultures, disciplines, and generations of craft.”
Executive Chef Reiji Yoshizawa, MILA Omakase
Reservations and Experience Details
This exclusive engagement will offer two nightly seatings at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, with highly limited availability. Reservations are now open.
For Miami’s discerning diners, the MILA Omakase x MIMI Chinese collaboration is an immersive cultural and gastronomic exchange, bringing together two culinary philosophies in a way the city has never experienced.
