Zuma New York a Culinary Icon Redefining Contemporary Japanese Dining
Since its 2015 debut in Midtown Manhattan, Zuma New York has stood as a dazzling testament to contemporary Japanese dining at its finest. As the ninth international outpost of the globally acclaimed brand founded by Chef Rainer Becker, Zuma New York delivers an izakaya-style experience that marries authenticity with innovation, set against an aesthetic backdrop as bold as its flavors.
A Setting That Captures Manhattan’s Spirit
Designed by Tokyo-based visionary Noriyoshi Muramatsu of Studio Glitt, Zuma New York reflects the vibrancy and energy of the city itself. The 100-seat main dining room is clad in raw yet refined materials—mill-scale iron, rough-hewn granite, reclaimed monkeypod wood, rich leathers, and glass—all echoing the four elements of earth, fire, water, and air.
Distinctive features include slatted steel booths known as koyas (“little pods” in Japanese), which provide an intimate experience for groups of four, and a sushi bar seating eight where artistry is performed in plain view. Robata grill action seating further enhances the sense of culinary theater. Lanterns lining Madison Avenue windows subtly recall the illuminated skyscrapers of Manhattan’s skyline.
To reach the upstairs lounge, guests ascend either via glass elevator or a suspended steel staircase, arriving at an illuminated resin island bar flanked by leather banquettes and walls of stacked wine bottles. The second-level lounge, accented with cherry and burgundy suede armchairs and sculptural rice paper lamps, offers a dramatic perch above the dining floor. Near the bar, a wood corridor leads to six private dining rooms where Zuma’s more intimate side reveals itself.
A Menu Rooted in Precision and Passion
The Zuma menu is a masterclass in balance—authentic yet not traditional, bold yet exquisitely restrained. At its helm, Executive Chef Daniel Su collaborates with Corporate Executive Chef Marco Cannata and Group Head Sushi Chef Kwang Kim Endo to execute a selection of dishes prepared with the highest-quality ingredients.
Among Zuma’s standout signature offerings are the tsubu-miso gake hinadori no oven taki, a barley miso chicken oven-roasted over cedar wood; the rib eye no daikon ponzu fumi, a tender rib eye steak finished with wafu sauce and crispy garlic chips; the kinoko no kama meshi, a comforting rice hot pot brimming with wild mushrooms and Japanese vegetables; and the suzuki no sashimi, featuring delicate seabass sashimi elevated with bright yuzu and bursts of salmon roe. Designed for sharing, the dishes celebrate the communal spirit of izakaya dining while honoring Japanese culinary heritage.
Elevated Pairings: Cocktails, Sake & More
The beverage program is no less impressive. Bar Manager Cesar Camilo curates award-winning cocktails, while Head Sommelier Ryan Vando oversees an expansive wine selection and a 70-label sake list. Among them is the exclusive Zuma Ginjo, crafted in collaboration with Japan’s Akitabare brewery. Together, these selections provide thoughtful pairings to complement the cuisine.
A Vision Brought to Life
“New York has an energy that is unmatched by any city in the world and I have always been impressed by the quality of food and incomparable dining experiences here. We are excited to join this culinary community and hope that guests will enjoy not only our interpretation of Japanese cuisine, but an experience that reflects the vitality of this great city.”
Zuma New York Spokesperson
This ethos permeates every corner of Zuma New York, from the hum of its bar to the spectacle of its open kitchens. The restaurant embodies the brand’s founding philosophy—celebrating the intense enjoyment of food and human connection.
A Tasty Pedigree
Launched in London in 2002 by Becker and co-founder Arjun Waney, Zuma has grown into an internationally recognized brand, with celebrated locations in Hong Kong, Dubai, Istanbul, Miami, Bangkok, Datca Peninsula, and Abu Dhabi, among others. Garnering accolades including Tatler’s “Restaurant of the Year” and placement in The S. Pellegrino World’s Best Restaurants, the concept consistently earns acclaim for its elevated yet approachable style.
New York’s location, nestled in The Sapir Organization building at 261 Madison Avenue, quickly established itself as both a culinary destination and a cultural hub. Its ability to transform private dining spaces into grand venues accommodating up to 500 guests underscores its versatility as a stage for unforgettable experiences.
Zuma New York is more than a restaurant—it is an experience. A place where every detail, from design to dishware, elevates the act of dining into something extraordinary. Whether savoring pristine sashimi, sipping rare sake, or absorbing the energy of Midtown from a private dining room, Zuma captures the spirit of Tokyo while embracing the pulse of Manhattan.
