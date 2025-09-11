September at Central Park Boathouse: A Five-Course Wine Dinner, Negroni Week, and Live Music on the Lake
This month, the Central Park Boathouse, one of New York City’s most celebrated dining destinations, will bring together fine wine, seasonal cuisine, and lakeside ambiance in a series of September happenings that reflect the venue’s enduring appeal. At the heart of the calendar is a one-night-only five-course wine dinner on Thursday, September 25 at 7 p.m., showcasing the acclaimed Flowers Vineyard & Winery from Healdsburg, California.
Curated by Beverage Director Jamie Boss — formerly of Aldo Sohm Wine Bar — the evening’s pairings have been designed to complement a late-summer menu crafted by Executive Chef Adam Fiscus. Guests will enjoy an immersive tasting experience, with each dish thoughtfully matched to a selection of red, white, and sparkling wines from the Sonoma Coast. Pre-paid reservations ($110 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity) are available via OpenTable.
A Late-Summer Menu in Five Acts
The culinary journey begins with a Chilled Melon Cantaloupe Soup amuse bouche, paired with Bisol ‘Crede’ Prosecco Superiore, Valdobbiadene DOCG Conigliano.
The first course, a Bouquet Salad of heirloom tomato, mozzarella, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette, will be served alongside Flowers Pinot Noir Rosé, Sonoma Coast, 2023.
For the second course, guests will enjoy Citrus Halibut with crab brandade and chive butter sauce, paired with Flowers Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, 2023.
The third course features a rich Braised Short Rib with gnocchi and chili breadcrumbs, complemented by Flowers Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, 2023.
A sweet finale arrives with Blueberry Ice Box Soufflé, paired with Inniskillin Cabernet Franc Icewine VQA, Niagara Peninsula.
Negroni Week and Beyond
In addition to the wine dinner, Central Park Boathouse will take part in Negroni Week from September 22–28, offering three distinctive variations of the classic cocktail:
Classic Negroni — Dorothy Parker gin, Campari, Carpano Antica vermouth
White Negroni — Dorothy Parker gin, Suze, Lillet Blanc
Infinite Summer — Honjozo sake, Campari, Carpano Antica vermouth
The weeklong celebration provides an opportunity to enjoy one of the world’s most iconic cocktails in a setting that perfectly balances refinement and leisure.
Live Music on the Café Patio
Throughout September, the Café Patio will host live music on Wednesdays from 4–6 p.m., adding a melodic backdrop to the lakefront views. A full schedule of performing artists is available via the Boathouse’s official site, offering yet another reason to linger over drinks and light bites as the day shifts toward evening.
An Iconic Destination for the Season
Whether savoring a perfectly chilled glass of Flowers Chardonnay during the wine dinner, raising a Negroni in celebration, or enjoying an afternoon of live music by the water, the Central Park Boathouse’s September programming captures the essence of late summer in New York. It’s a reminder that even in a city defined by constant change, certain experiences remain timeless — and worth returning to year after year.
