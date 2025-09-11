September at Central Park Boathouse: A Five-Course Wine Dinner, Negroni Week, and Live Music on the Lake

Curated by Beverage Director Jamie Boss — formerly of Aldo Sohm Wine Bar — the evening’s pairings have been designed to complement a late-summer menu crafted by Executive Chef Adam Fiscus. Guests will enjoy an immersive tasting experience, with each dish thoughtfully matched to a selection of red, white, and sparkling wines from the Sonoma Coast. Pre-paid reservations ($110 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity) are available via OpenTable.