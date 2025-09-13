Cleo Miami Beach Launches Eastern Mediterranean Mezze Masterclass with Michelin-Trained Chef Camila Olarte

Hosted in Cleo’s semiprivate dining room, each two-hour session welcomes just 12 guests, ensuring an intimate atmosphere where conversation flows as easily as the cocktails. Participants are greeted with a welcome drink before rolling up their sleeves to prepare three seasonal mezze dishes. Menus rotate to highlight the best of the season, with possibilities ranging from velvety hummus and smoky eggplant dips to spiced lamb cigars, kabob skewers, and other regional favorites.