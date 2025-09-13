Cleo Miami Beach Launches Eastern Mediterranean Mezze Masterclass with Michelin-Trained Chef Camila Olarte
A New Culinary Experience at The Balfour Miami Beach
Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood has a new reason to gather around the table. Cleo, the Eastern Mediterranean dining destination at the iconic Balfour Miami Beach, has introduced its Mezze Masterclass Series, an immersive cooking workshop led by Executive Chef Camila Olarte. Debuted on August 30, the series offers guests the chance to explore the techniques, aromas, and traditions of mezze, a cornerstone of Levantine and broader Mediterranean dining, through a hands-on, small-group experience.
Hosted in Cleo’s semiprivate dining room, each two-hour session welcomes just 12 guests, ensuring an intimate atmosphere where conversation flows as easily as the cocktails. Participants are greeted with a welcome drink before rolling up their sleeves to prepare three seasonal mezze dishes. Menus rotate to highlight the best of the season, with possibilities ranging from velvety hummus and smoky eggplant dips to spiced lamb cigars, kabob skewers, and other regional favorites.
From Prep Table to Communal Feast
Under Chef Olarte’s guidance, guests work with provided tools and fresh ingredients, learning both time-honored techniques and modern kitchen tips. The class culminates in a shared meal featuring the day’s creations, served alongside freshly baked pita, an assortment of sides, and a complimentary beverage of choice, wine, cocktail, or mocktail. Recipes and chef tips are provided to take home, extending the experience beyond the evening.
The series is designed to be beginner-friendly, making it equally suited for seasoned home cooks, adventurous date nights, or group outings with friends who share an appreciation for Mediterranean flavors and convivial dining.
The Chef Behind the Experience
Camila Olarte, a Le Cordon Bleu alum from Colombia, brings more than 15 years of culinary experience to Cleo’s kitchen. Her resume spans celebrated restaurants including Francis Mallmann’s Los Fuegos, Thomas Keller’s The Surf Club Restaurant, and The French Laundry. Known for her refined technique and soulful creativity, Olarte draws inspiration from Eastern Mediterranean traditions, weaving them into a menu that reflects both her classical training and her dedication to seasonal, ingredient-driven cooking.
When and How to Join
The Cleo Mezze Masterclass Series will be held on select Saturdays from 5–7 p.m., with upcoming dates scheduled for October 4 and November 8. Tickets are priced at $40 per person, with reservations required due to the limited capacity.
Location:
Cleo at Balfour Miami Beach
350 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
