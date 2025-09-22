Palladino's Steak & Seafood: A New Culinary Landmark at Grand Central Terminal
A New Era of Fine Dining at Grand Central Terminal
Grand Central Terminal has long been a symbol of New York City’s energy and elegance, and with the debut of Palladino’s Steak & Seafood, the storied landmark now welcomes a dining experience that pays homage to its golden age while setting a new standard for contemporary cuisine. Opened in September 2025, the restaurant is the latest venture from Bronx-born restaurateur Joseph Palladino, whose decades of success in Dallas and Las Vegas have shaped a hospitality empire built on precision and vision.
Rockwell Group Design Honors the Glamour of Rail Travel
Located on the north and west balconies overlooking the Main Concourse, the 10,000-square-foot venue offers more than just a seat at the table. Designed by the acclaimed Rockwell Group, Palladino’s channels the glamour of rail travel in the 1920s and 30s with Art Deco details, vintage-inspired finishes, and a sweeping sense of forward motion. The restaurant seats approximately 250 guests across a formal dining room, a bar-lounge, and a striking 2,000-square-foot all-season outdoor patio—the first of its kind at Grand Central.
“As a native New Yorker, opening Palladino's at Grand Central Terminal is a meaningful milestone.”
Joseph Palladino, founder of Palladino's Steak & Seafood
Palladino, continued, “Grand Central is a landmark that captures the spirit of this iconic city—both its history and its energy. Partnering with Chef Sam Hazen and The Rockwell Group, we have created a modern twist on the classic steakhouse that respects that legacy while bringing something fresh and vibrant to the table. I’m thrilled to welcome both New Yorkers and visitors to experience the hospitality and culinary excellence that define Palladino’s.”
Executive Chef Sam Hazen Elevates the Culinary Program
At the helm of the kitchen is award-winning Executive Chef Sam Hazen, whose career spans Michelin-starred kitchens and internationally acclaimed dining rooms. Supported by Chef de Cuisine Chris Meenan, Hazen presents a menu that bridges classic steakhouse traditions with inventive global flavors.
Signature Steakhouse Selections
Palladino Bone-In 26oz Chateaubriand
Slow-Roasted Herb-Crusted Prime Rib
Elysian Fields Roasted Lamb
Seafood and Global Specialties
Potato-Crusted Faroe Island Salmon
Surf & Turf Éclair with caviar and steak tartare
Regiis Ova Caviar Service
Guests can also explore “A Taste of Japan,” featuring A5 Sendai Tenderloin, Wagyu, and inventive sushi creations such as Sushi Tacos. Each dining space—patio, lounge, or dining room—offers distinct menus to enhance the experience.
Craft Cocktails and Rare Spirits by Julien Moreno
The beverage program, curated by Beverage Director Julien Moreno, showcases three unique bar environments. The Bourbon Bar highlights an extensive selection of bourbons and craft cocktails, while the Main and Patio Bars present refined twists on classics alongside an expansive wine list. These bars ensure Palladino’s serves as both a dining destination and a sophisticated cocktail lounge.
Pastry Chef Tiffani Holt’s Dessert Showcase
Desserts are as captivating as the entrées, with Pastry Chef Tiffani Holt creating elevated indulgences like Hummingbird Cake, a towering Mile-High Chocolate Cake, and a luxe Soft Serve Sundae. A visible dessert station near the dining room adds theater, inviting guests to watch confections being artfully prepared.
Hospitality Excellence Led by Giorgio Calvo
Equally vital to Palladino’s success is its service team, overseen by Director of Operations and General Manager Giorgio Calvo. Staff attentiveness reinforces the restaurant’s commitment to precision and warmth. Among them, server Fabio stands out for his knowledge, charm, and impeccable guidance, a reflection of a team devoted to curating flawless experiences.
Why Palladino’s Steak & Seafood Is NYC’s New Dining Destination
With its fusion of elevated steakhouse classics, world-class design, and seamless hospitality, Palladino’s Steak & Seafood is more than a new restaurant—it is a landmark destination within Grand Central Terminal. By blending Art Deco glamour with contemporary dining innovation, Joseph Palladino and Chef Sam Hazen have created a culinary institution poised to become one of New York City’s most coveted reservations.
