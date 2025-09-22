The Fulton Fish Market Experience Brings Seafood Heritage Back to The Seaport
A Return to Historic Roots
For more than two centuries, the Fulton Fish Market has been woven into New York’s cultural and culinary fabric. Now, the country’s largest online seafood retailer, FultonFishMarket.com, is honoring that legacy with a limited-time activation in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport. Open through October 31, 2025, The Fulton Fish Market Experience brings the market’s heritage back to its historic neighborhood while reimagining how New Yorkers engage with fresh seafood.
The pop-up, located at 226 Front Street, sits just steps from the site where the original market first opened in 1822. Guests are invited to explore a storefront that blends history with modern innovation, all while tasting dishes that spotlight Fulton’s signature offerings.
A Menu Worth Celebrating
At the heart of the experience is a curated menu that reflects both luxury and tradition. Visitors can savor the Smoked Salmon and Caviar-topped Tompkins Square Bagel Sandwich, an elevated take on a New York classic. For those seeking indulgence, VIP guests may order “The Dream” Sandwich, crowned with a full ounce of Fulton’s Specialty Caviar—a creation that underscores the brand’s ability to merge everyday dining with true decadence.
A Digital and Interactive Marketplace
The pop-up is not only about savoring seafood on site. Inside, interactive digital kiosks allow guests to browse the full FultonFishMarket.com catalog, which includes everything from freshly caught fish and oysters to lobsters and premium caviar. With a few taps, customers can order their selections for nationwide delivery, blending the sensory joy of a physical storefront with the convenience of digital shopping. Exclusive promotions are available for those who shop through the pop-up, offering added incentive to experience the brand in person.
Community Events and Culinary Programming
The Seaport location will also play host to a rotating calendar of special events designed to engage both locals and visitors. Upcoming highlights include:
October 3: Pop Up Isy Lauren (10 AM)
October 5: Hot Girl Walk with Girls X Izzi (10 AM)
October 11: Lox Fest (9 AM–12 PM and 1 PM–4 PM)
October 19: Hot Girl Walk with Alexa Hirschberg (10 AM)
October 25: Hot Girl Walk with Caty Stanko (10 AM)
Additional specialty brunches, dinners, and on-site collaborations with New York-based creators will further showcase the versatility of FultonFishMarket.com’s seafood offerings.
“Bringing the Fulton Fish Market presence back to The Seaport is a full-circle moment for us. The Fulton Fish Market has always been part of New York’s DNA, and FultonFishMarket.com carries that legacy forward. With ‘The Fulton Fish Market Experience,’ people can taste our seafood, experience our story in person, and see how we deliver the same world-class quality nationwide every day.”
CEO Mike Tonetti
A Market with Staying Power
First established in 1822, the Fulton Fish Market has long represented New York’s striver culture, immigrant history, and vital food infrastructure. After relocating in 2005 to a 400,000-square-foot facility in Hunts Point, the Bronx, the market continues to distribute up to two million pounds of seafood daily, primarily serving chefs and restaurants preparing menus for the following day.
In the last eight years, FultonFishMarket.com has emerged as the country’s largest online seafood retailer, shipping the market’s highest-quality products directly to homes nationwide. The South Street Seaport pop-up serves as both a tribute to the institution’s heritage and a glimpse into its future—one where seafood moves seamlessly from dock to table with the click of a button.
A Fresh Chapter in New York Dining
The Fulton Fish Market Experience is more than a pop-up. It’s an immersive journey into the history, flavor, and innovation that define one of New York’s most enduring institutions. By blending luxury touches like caviar-topped sandwiches with digital-first conveniences and community-driven events, FultonFishMarket.com has created a space where heritage meets modern appetite.
As the Seaport buzzes with life this fall, the return of Fulton Fish Market to its original neighborhood is a reminder that New York’s culinary history is best experienced not only through stories but through taste.
