The Fulton Fish Market Experience Brings Seafood Heritage Back to The Seaport

The pop-up is not only about savoring seafood on site. Inside, interactive digital kiosks allow guests to browse the full FultonFishMarket.com catalog, which includes everything from freshly caught fish and oysters to lobsters and premium caviar. With a few taps, customers can order their selections for nationwide delivery, blending the sensory joy of a physical storefront with the convenience of digital shopping. Exclusive promotions are available for those who shop through the pop-up, offering added incentive to experience the brand in person.