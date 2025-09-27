Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival Returns for a Third Year
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, the Dominican Republic’s legendary luxury playground, will once again set the stage for one of the Caribbean’s premier culinary celebrations. On October 10–11, 2025, the third annual Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival will bring together an acclaimed roster of chefs, world-class wine and spirit pairings, and immersive culinary experiences, coinciding with the resort’s 50th anniversary.
A Culinary Lineup of Global Icons
This year’s festival welcomes Michelin-recognized restaurateur Michael Mina as headliner, alongside returning luminaries: celebrity chef and TV personality Scott Conant, legendary chef Hubert Keller, and celebrated Dominican culinary ambassador Inés Páez “Chef Tita”. Their combined influence spans continents, cuisines, and decades, promising a weekend of innovation that honors both global traditions and Caribbean flavors.
Andrés Pichardo Rosenberg, President of Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, underscored the festival’s impact:
“We are thrilled to continue this tradition and bring together such an extraordinary group of chefs to share their passion for cuisine with our guests. The Food and Wine Festival is not only about exceptional food, it is about celebrating the cultural richness of the Dominican Republic and creating memorable experiences our guests will treasure for years to come.”
Signature Events Across the Resort
The two-day program blends culinary artistry with Casa de Campo’s distinctive setting:
Friday, October 10: The Grand Tasting Pavilion opens at the Marina Riverside Center, followed by Dinner Under the Stars at Minitas Beach Club. Chefs Mina, Keller, Conant, and Tita will collaborate on a beachfront dining experience staged beneath the Caribbean night sky.
Saturday, October 11: The Grand Tasting Pavilion continues with live demonstrations, wine and spirit pairings, and interactive tastings designed to spotlight both Dominican and international gastronomy.
Jason Kycek, Chief Marketing Officer at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, shared:
“This year’s festival will bring together world-renowned chefs and vibrant Caribbean flavors in one unforgettable weekend. It is an experience that continues to grow in flavor and talent, year after year. At Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, we are proud to be at the forefront of elevating the Dominican Republic’s culinary scene on a global stage.”
Celebrating 50 Years of Casa de Campo
The 2025 festival carries added resonance, aligning with Casa de Campo’s 50th anniversary. Since its debut in 1975, the resort has defined luxury in the Caribbean with its championship golf courses, 250-slip marina, polo and equestrian club, shooting center, and the artisan village of Altos de Chavón. Over five decades, Casa de Campo has hosted celebrities, dignitaries, and generations of discerning travelers, maintaining its reputation as a destination where culture, cuisine, and leisure converge.
Beyond the Festival
Guests attending the festival will also enjoy the resort’s newest offerings, including the Premier Club accommodations and the Forbes Four-Star Spa Casa de Campo. These additions, paired with the event’s culinary highlights, underscore the property’s ability to evolve while maintaining its status as a benchmark of Caribbean hospitality.
An Elevated Culinary Destination
With its blend of celebrated chefs, Caribbean terroir, and five decades of hospitality excellence, the Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival has cemented itself as more than an event—it is a cultural platform. In bringing together local talent and international innovators, the festival continues to define the Dominican Republic as a global culinary destination.
