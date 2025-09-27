Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt Debuts Fall Tasting Menu and New Lounge Experience
Source: Tambourine Room
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
This fall, the Michelin-starred Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort ushers in a fresh chapter of culinary artistry, pairing time-honored technique with innovative flair. The restaurant, renowned for its intimate 12-seat dining room and globally inspired perspective, introduces a new seven-course tasting menu, a cocktail-forward lounge, and a refined narrative of land, sea, and season that continues to define its culinary ethos.
A New Culinary Vision
Guided by acclaimed Chef Tristan Brandt and newly appointed Chef de Cuisine Logan McNeil, the menu balances modern French precision with Asian influence. Each course unfolds as an immersive progression, personally presented by the chefs to create a dialogue between flavor and artistry. The tasting menu is complemented by two distinct pairings: an elevated wine selection ranging from crisp whites to vintage reds, and a cocktail journey crafted by executive pastry chef Sevanna Caban, who mirrors the rhythm of the meal through inventive spirits and surprising flavor combinations.
Chef Brandt reflects on this collaborative evolution:
“Leading Tambourine Room through its ongoing evolution is a deeply fulfilling and extraordinary experience that continues to show the power of creativity, innovation, and teamwork. Chef McNeil brings a remarkable perspective to the kitchen, and it was a pleasure shaping this new menu together that again pays homage to the storied history of the Tambourine Room. His creativity and discipline enriched the process, and the result is an elevated culinary experience that reflects both our shared vision and what fine dining can be at its highest level.”
Chef Brandt
“As chef de cuisine, I look forward to collaborating with Chef Tristan Brandt to deliver an immersive experience for our guests. By championing creativity throughout our menu and leading with sustainable practices, including sourcing the best ingredients from local farms here in South Florida, we ensure that each dish tells a story while redefining fine dining in Miami.”
Logan McNeil
Highlights of the Fall Tasting Menu
The new tasting menu showcases a blend of locally sourced and globally inspired ingredients:
1. Fougasse with échiré, seasonal crudités, yuzu buttermilk
2. Kyushu Hamachi with local mango, Nantes carrot, and smoked chile oil
Wine pairing: Bodegas Muga, Rioja Blanco 2024
Cocktail pairing: Five Spice Milk Punch with Brugal 1888 rum, peach, vanilla, and salted coconut cream
3. Key Largo Snapper with kombu jalapeño sofrito, coal-fired zucchini, and coconut curry beurre blanc
4. Porcelet & Caviar with rose apple, Yukon espuma, and potato chicharron
Wine pairing: Kosta Browne Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley
Cocktail pairing: Lucky Cat Highball with Macallan 12 Year Sherry Oak Cask, honey, and bergamot
5. Venison Tenderloin with confit celeriac, hearts of palm purée, toasted pine nut, and Adriatic fig jus
Wine pairing: Ex Post Facto Pinot Noir 2024
6. Lemongrass Bingsu with toasted coconut and bergamot saog
7. Blackberry Sphere with yogurt mousse, roasted oats, and dill foam
Wine pairing: Warre’s Otima 1992 Colheita Vintage
Cocktail pairing: Dog Days, a floral matcha and white chocolate cocktail with No.3 Gin
The Lounge: A Prelude to the Evening
Expanding beyond the tasting room, Tambourine Room introduces The Lounge, an intimate prelude designed to ease guests into the evening. Signature cocktails draw on the venue’s Art Deco heritage, including the Le Can Can with Pommery Champagne and passionfruit, the Sakura Gin Sour with salted blossoms and sudachi, and The Jetsetter, a Macallan-based blend with rhubarb and yuzu. Each is paired with refined starters such as Spiced Carrot & Foie Gras Tart or a Florida Oyster with ponzu and peach foam.
Honoring Legacy, Embracing Innovation
Originally opened in 1958 as a jazz-era lounge, Tambourine Room has long been a stage for conversation and culture. Revived by Brandt in 2022, it now pairs its mid-century roots with a contemporary fine dining experience that has secured its place among Miami’s most distinguished culinary destinations. The restaurant continues to honor its past while pushing the boundaries of what modern gastronomy in Miami can achieve.
Reservations and Details
The Fall Tasting Menu is offered Tuesday through Saturday with a single seating at 6:30 p.m. Pricing is $185 per person, with wine pairings available from $115 and cocktail pairings beginning at $80. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
A Refined Culinary Destination
With its Michelin pedigree, intimate scale, and renewed culinary leadership, Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt reaffirms Miami’s place in the global fine dining conversation. For guests, it offers more than a meal—it is a curated progression of taste, history, and artistry, set against the elegance of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.
