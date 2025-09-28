The Office Delray Ushers in a New Era with Fresh Design, Refined Menu, and Next-Generation Leadership
Delray Beach’s dining scene owes much of its modern identity to The Office. Since opening in 2009, the pioneering gastropub helped transform Atlantic Avenue into a culinary destination, blending serious cooking with the laid-back energy of a neighborhood bar. Now, as it marks its sixteenth year, The Office enters a new era with refreshed interiors, a reimagined menu, and a new generation of leadership guiding its evolution.
A Legacy Reimagined
The Office has long been considered a cornerstone of Atlantic Avenue. Its signature burger not only became a citywide favorite but also influenced the early concept of BurgerFi, one of South Florida’s most notable dining success stories. While that burger still holds pride of place on the menu, the restaurant has expanded its focus to a broader culinary vision that balances comfort with chef-driven craft.
Day-to-day stewardship has transitioned from founder John Rosatti to his daughter, Angela Rosatti, who grew up immersed in the family’s restaurant culture. Under her leadership, the gastropub is sharpening its identity for today’s diners.
“The Office has always been equal parts flavor and fun. We are honoring what made this place a Delray staple, while tightening the details guests feel the second they sit. The refresh brings comfort, the menu sharpens the food story, and our bar program reflects how people like to drink today. Sixteen years in, we are still cooking with heart and hosting like family.”
Angela Rosatti
Culinary Collaboration with Alexander Ringleb
The reimagined menu is the product of a collaboration with culinary partner Alexander Ringleb and a newly energized culinary team. Shareable plates set the tone, with dishes like Delray Deviled Eggs, Short Rib Spring Rolls, Tuna Cones, Angry Cauliflower, and the ever-popular Big Deal Pretzel. The burger lineup remains central — classics like The Office and CEO are joined by the indulgent two-patty Office Smash.
Larger plates venture into new territory while maintaining comfort-driven roots. Highlights include Lomo Saltado, Faroe Island Salmon, Fancy Steak and Potato, and fresh selections under “Cubicle Greens,” a trio of thoughtfully crafted salads.
A Bar Program for Today
The Office’s beverage program mirrors its culinary refresh. The cocktail list emphasizes freshness and modern flavors, featuring signatures such as the Office Spritz, Immunitini, Pineapple Eclipse, Mango Colada, Coffee Break, and Ember Envy. Guests opting for spirit-free alternatives can enjoy crafted options like the Crisp AF, Strawberry Static, Mint Condition, and Mockstar Martini.
Complementing the cocktail offerings, the beer list ranges from the house-brewed Office Lager to an expansive draft and packaged selection, ensuring a pairing for every palate.
Celebrating Sixteen Years on Atlantic Avenue
Throughout October 2025, The Office will mark its sixteenth anniversary with special dishes, cocktails, and community-focused programming. Guests can also expect DJ sets on select evenings to bring an added pulse to the experience. With service spanning lunch, weekend brunch, dinner, happy hour, and late night — where the kitchen stays open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and 1 am on weekends — The Office continues to evolve as both a dining and social hub.
