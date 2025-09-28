UDON Expands in South Florida with Dadeland Mall Opening
UDON, Spain’s foremost chain of Asian restaurants, is deepening its South Florida footprint with the launch of a full-service location at Dadeland Mall this October. Following the success of its January debut at Aventura Mall, the new opening underscores the brand’s rising momentum in the United States and reflects Miami’s growing appetite for modern Asian dining.
A Menu Rooted in Tradition and Innovation
At the core of UDON’s concept is the art of the noodle, inspired by Japanese traditions dating back more than 400 years and reimagined through contemporary flavor combinations. Culinary Director Alberto Gómez, who has overseen UDON’s recipe development since 2012, designs each dish with a balance of authenticity and creativity. Fresh, often organic and locally sourced ingredients are prepared to order, reflecting UDON’s commitment to quality and sustainability.
Through its partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture’s Fresh From Florida program, UDON integrates locally grown produce into its menu, reinforcing both its regional ties and eco-conscious ethos.
Signature dishes include Corral Chicken Yakisoba with stir-fried vegetables and crisp cornflake-crusted chicken, Miso Ramen with marinated pork and a soft-boiled egg, and Kimchi Chicken Udon with bok choy, wild asparagus, and breaded chicken. Izakayas—Asian-style tapas designed for sharing—range from pork and vegetable gyozas to Tiger Shrimp Tempura and pillowy Pork Buns. UDON also offers rice bowls and its inventive Noodle Rolls, where handmade noodles replace rice in sushi-inspired creations such as the Salmon Roll with avocado, mango, cream cheese, and teriyaki sauce. Vegan and vegetarian options are woven throughout the menu.
A New Dining Experience at Dadeland
The 3,543-square-foot restaurant seats 120 guests, with 85 in the dining room and 35 at a central cocktail bar designed to be a focal point. Anchored by a dramatic LED screen and mirrored finishes, the bar serves sake, beer, kombucha, and specialty teas alongside cocktails. Inside, an open kitchen offers guests a view of live cooking, while burgundy ceilings, dark wood slats, and textured gray finishes create a warm, modern setting. The dining room blends versatility with design, offering high-top tables, plush banquettes, and spacious booths.
“I am delighted to be residing in Miami during this pivotal phase of our U.S. expansion. This city boasts a dynamic culinary landscape, and I am eager to introduce our distinctive interpretation of Asian cuisine to the community. Our new location at Dadeland Mall will embody our unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability, and I look forward to welcoming guests to experience the UDON brand firsthand.”
Jordi Vidal, Co-Founder of UDON
A Commitment to Sustainability and People
Since opening its first restaurant in Barcelona in 2004, UDON has grown into more than 80 locations across nine countries. Along the way, the company has earned recognition for its sustainability initiatives, including the Sustainability Award from Marcas de Restauración in 2021.
The company continues to refine its practices, eliminating single-use plastics in favor of reusable chopsticks and compostable packaging, outfitting staff in organic cotton uniforms, and adopting non-toxic ozone cleaning methods. In 2024, UDON also received the Best People and Talent Initiative Award from Premio Marcas de Restauración for its employee-focused culture that prioritizes respect and teamwork.
“Opening at Dadeland marks one of the most significant moments in our U.S. expansion, and we expect it to be among the most iconic restaurants in the UDON family. At the heart of this expansion, our mission remains the same: to share a passion for Asian food through flavorful, nutritious dishes that are good for our guests and good for the environment.”
Jordi Pascual, Co-Founder and CEO of UDON
Hours and Location
UDON at Dadeland Mall is located at 7535 N. Kendall Dr., near the Main Entrance on the Upper Level. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
As Miami continues to evolve as a culinary destination, UDON’s expansion reflects both a growing demand for health-conscious, flavor-forward Asian dining and the city’s role as a launchpad for international concepts seeking a U.S. presence.
