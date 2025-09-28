Worthwyld Brings Food Uncompromised™ to Las Olas Boulevard
Worthwyld, the latest culinary venture from David Coba, former CEO and co-founder of European Wax Center, is set to debut this October on Las Olas Boulevard. Positioned at the intersection of neighborhood dining and luxury lifestyle, the restaurant introduces a philosophy of Food Uncompromised™, placing integrity, flavor, and social sourcing at the heart of every dish.
A Founder’s Vision
Coba, who also brought Fort Lauderdale the beloved Myapapaya café, brings his signature focus on wellness and quality to Worthwyld.
“At Worthwyld, Food Uncompromised™ isn’t just our philosophy–it’s the heart of everything we do. We believe real food should be bold in flavor, uncompromising in quality, and rooted in integrity. Every dish is made-to-order, crafted with ingredients chosen not just for freshness, but for the way they make you feel. We’re proud to continue nourishing the Fort Lauderdale community with real, authentic food just as we have with Myapapaya, our sister company. We’ve created a space where people can feel good about what they’re eating every single day.”
David Coba
A Menu Rooted in Integrity
Worthwyld’s menu reflects a genuine scratch kitchen approach, emphasizing vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and sustainably sourced proteins. Sauces are made every two days, while key herbs and greens are cultivated on-site for peak freshness. Butter, cream, and frying are purposefully absent, with clean cooking methods used to preserve natural flavors.
Signature offerings include the Grilled Chicken Sandwich layered with mozzarella, arugula, parmesan, and walnut pesto on grilled ciabatta; a seared Steak Salad; nutrient-rich Whole Grain Bowl; fluffy Pancakes topped with house-made granola and fresh fruit; and an array of smoothies and organic açaí bowls. For younger diners, a dedicated kids’ menu offers approachable options, while desserts from Gelato&Co and breads from Gran Forno underscore the restaurant’s commitment to working with trusted local producers.
The beverage program balances indulgence and wellness with craft cocktails, zero-proof selections, and a curated wine list.
A Dining Experience for Every Mood
What sets Worthwyld apart is its hybrid service model. Guests can opt for the efficiency of QR-code ordering or choose full-service dining with attentive table-side ambassadors. Each table is outfitted with call buttons for seamless service, offering flexibility that appeals to both the fast-casual crowd and those seeking a more traditional dining experience.
Spanning 4,500 square feet, the space seats up to 190 guests across an indoor dining room, a full-service bar, and an open-air patio. The design aesthetic blends modern minimalism with natural warmth, incorporating greenery and earthy accents to create a setting that feels both refined and grounding.
The Arrival of a Neighborhood Destination
Located at 350 E Las Olas Blvd, Worthwyld will welcome guests daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours run Sunday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and extend to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
As it opens its doors this fall, Worthwyld positions itself as more than a restaurant—it is a gathering place designed to energize the Fort Lauderdale community with clean, ingredient-driven dining in a modern and approachable setting.
