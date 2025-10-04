Buchanan’s Whisky Brings Buchamión to Miami in Celebration of Latino Fútbol Culture
Miami’s love affair with fútbol took center stage on Tuesday, September 9, when Buchanan’s Whisky rolled into town with its iconic Buchamión celebration. The traveling spectacle, a 27-foot truck transformed into a roving fiesta, set up in the city to host a watch party and after-party that blended sport, music, and whisky culture with unmistakable Latin flair.
A Traveling Tribute to Fútbol
As the official North American whisky supporter of the FIFA World Cup 26™, Buchanan’s has taken the Buchamión on a national tour, bringing with it the rhythm, color, and traditions of Latin America’s pregoneros—street vendors whose energy and charisma have long been part of daily life. In Miami, the concept translated into an immersive gathering where community and culture collided, uniting fans in celebration of both fútbol and heritage.
Colombia’s Victory and Miami’s Energy
The timing could not have been better. Hundreds of guests gathered to watch Colombia clinch a nail-biting win over Venezuela, a result that sent the crowd into a frenzy. The atmosphere was further amplified by DJ Dímelo Flow, whose Latin-infused mixes carried the celebration into the night, turning the watch party into a dance floor of its own.
Cocktails, Contests, and Culture
True to Buchanan’s spirit, the evening was fueled by Buchanita cocktails, a refreshing nod to the whisky’s versatility and Latin-inspired flair. Guests also received exclusive merchandise and were invited to enter the official dance contest, with the chance to win tickets to a match during FIFA World Cup 26™. The combination of whisky, fútbol, and music created a multi-sensory celebration that felt distinctly Miami—cosmopolitan yet rooted in Latin tradition.
Buchamión’s Cultural Impact
More than just a party, the Buchamión is an evolving cultural statement, highlighting the intersection of sport, music, and community while championing the pride of Latino fútbol fans. Miami’s edition underscored the city’s role as a hub for both Latin culture and international sport, setting the stage for the excitement leading up to FIFA World Cup 26™.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.