Takato Marks Five Years of Japanese-Korean Fusion on Fort Lauderdale Beach

“We set out to create more than just a meal. At Takato, we wanted to craft an experience that resonates with joy, comfort, and discovery. Each dish reflects a piece of my story and heritage, infused with creativity and precision that guests can feel in every bite. Five years in, we’re just getting started. This milestone gave us the perfect opportunity to evolve, from relaunching Oku with a new omakase journey to introducing fresh flavors and beachside dining. My team and I are consistently ensuring there’s always something new to discover at Takato.”

Chef Taek Lee