Takato Marks Five Years of Japanese-Korean Fusion on Fort Lauderdale Beach
Fort Lauderdale’s dining scene has no shortage of waterfront restaurants, yet Takato, located within the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, has carved out a singular space for itself. Since opening on October 15, 2020, this oceanfront restaurant has blended Japanese precision with Korean warmth, earning loyal diners and critical acclaim. As Takato turns five this October, the restaurant is not only reflecting on its journey but unveiling new layers of culinary creativity.
Chef Taek Lee’s Culinary Vision
The story of Takato is inseparable from that of its Owner and Executive Chef, Taek “Taka” Lee, whose career spans more than two decades at international destinations including Zuma, Makoto, and Monkitail. At Takato, Chef Lee channels his Korean heritage and Japanese training into a menu where elegance meets approachability.
Signature plates like Wagyu Galbi Sliders with caramelized teriyaki onion, Grilled Branzino with mango kimchi, and Chirashi Temaki filled with tuna, salmon, and hamachi exemplify his philosophy: deeply rooted traditions interpreted with fresh perspective. Dishes such as Wagyu Crispy Rice topped with truffle and pickled shallot, or a chef’s selection of meticulously cut nigiri, showcase the balance of technique and creativity that has become Takato’s calling card.
“We set out to create more than just a meal. At Takato, we wanted to craft an experience that resonates with joy, comfort, and discovery. Each dish reflects a piece of my story and heritage, infused with creativity and precision that guests can feel in every bite. Five years in, we’re just getting started. This milestone gave us the perfect opportunity to evolve, from relaunching Oku with a new omakase journey to introducing fresh flavors and beachside dining. My team and I are consistently ensuring there’s always something new to discover at Takato.”
Chef Taek Lee
Oku by Takato: An Intimate Omakase Experience
Among the highlights of Takato’s fifth anniversary is the relaunch of Oku by Takato, an omakase lounge limited to just 10 seats. The new seasonal tasting menu takes guests on a multi-course journey that evolves throughout the year, spotlighting ingredients flown in weekly from Japan and Korea.
Currently, Oku offers one Saturday seating at 8 p.m., priced at $250 per guest, with a second Friday seating scheduled to debut as high season begins at the end of October. Intimate and immersive, the experience offers a direct connection to Chef Lee’s artistry and to the flavors that inspire his forward-thinking approach.
Beachside Dining and New Menu Additions
To further expand the dining experience, Takato now brings its cuisine outdoors with beachside service. Guests can enjoy cocktails and shareable plates against the backdrop of the Atlantic, blurring the line between fine dining and barefoot luxury.
The fifth-anniversary menu introduces inventive offerings like the K-POP Platter, a DIY taco experience with Wagyu galbi and fresh vegetables, and Scallop Crudo dressed in citrus truffle dashi with Asian pear.
Takato’s beverage program has also evolved, with a curated sake list and a reimagined cocktail menu. Standouts include the Shikoku Margarita (tequila, Amaras Mezcal, pineapple), the Sarang-hae Colada (Monkey 47, Izarra, coconut), and The Golden Bee (Misunderstood Whiskey, fig and honey syrup, lemon). Creative non-alcoholic choices, like the Shiso Tropical with pineapple, lime, ginger, and basil, complement the culinary offerings.
A Nostalgic Celebration: Back to the 80’s
The official anniversary celebration takes place on October 15, 2025, with a “Back to the 80’s” themed evening from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Guests are invited to embrace the era’s spirit, with music by DJ Kuya, live food stations, a photo booth, and a prize for the best 80’s-inspired look. It is an event designed not only to honor Takato’s milestone but to celebrate the community that has embraced it over the past five years.
Accolades and Influence
Takato’s reputation is reinforced by a growing list of accolades. The restaurant was named Best Japanese Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale Magazine’s “Best of Fort Lauderdale 2023,” and secured the title again in the 2025 edition for Best Japanese, Asian, and Sushi Restaurant. This year, it also earned a coveted place in Miami New Times’ Top 100 Restaurants in Miami, solidifying its standing as a culinary leader in South Florida.
Five Years and Beyond
What began as a coastal hideaway has matured into a destination where Japanese-Korean fusion thrives in both artistry and ambiance. With Oku’s omakase lounge, new menu innovations, and celebratory flair, Takato continues to evolve while staying grounded in its founding vision: to create joy, comfort, and discovery through food.
