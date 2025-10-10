Sober in Style: NYC’s Chicest Mocktails for Sober October and Dry January

Gone are the days when going alcohol-free meant settling for club soda with lime. A wave of conscious drinkers — and flavor-obsessed mixologists — are transforming mocktails into the most exciting part of the menu. According to 2024 insights from CivicScience, about 10% of U.S. adults 21+ participated in Sober October last year, with 17% of Gen Z (21–24) and 16% of Millennials (25–44) joining the movement.