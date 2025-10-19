Pura Vida Miami Expands to Naples with New Mercato Café
South Florida’s favorite all-day café, Pura Vida Miami, is making its long-awaited debut on Florida’s west coast with the opening of its newest location at Mercato in Naples. This marks the brand’s first Naples café and a major milestone in its continued statewide expansion, bringing its signature blend of wholesome cuisine, thoughtful design, and community-driven ethos to a new audience.
A West Coast Milestone for a Miami Icon
With more than 40 locations across Florida, California, and New York, Pura Vida Miami has evolved into a lifestyle brand synonymous with wellness, connection, and accessible healthful dining. The new 3,000-square-foot Mercato café reflects the brand’s signature design elements—natural wood finishes, lush greenery, and its recognizable blue umbrellas—crafted to create an environment that is both relaxing and inspiring.
More than just a café, the Naples outpost is envisioned as a community gathering space, where guests can work, meet, or unwind over nutrient-rich meals and handcrafted beverages. The design mirrors the brand’s philosophy of mindful living, translating wellness into a physical experience through space, food, and atmosphere.
A Vision Rooted in Wellness and Community
“Expanding into Naples reflects our commitment to thoughtfully growing Pura Vida Miami across Florida, the state where our story began. From the start, our objective has been to do more than open cafés; we are focused on normalizing healthy eating as a standard, promoting sustainable lifestyles, and creating measurable, lasting value in every neighborhood we serve. Naples marks an important milestone in that journey, and we’re excited to bring our vision and contribute to the vitality of this dynamic community for years to come.”
Omer Horev, Co-Founder and CEO of Pura Vida Miami
Founded in 2012 by Omer and Jennifer Horev, Pura Vida Miami began as a personal project to provide fresh, nutritious food options for everyday living. Today, it has become one of South Florida’s most recognizable wellness brands—employing over 1,500 people and expanding steadily into new markets.
A Menu That Marries Health and Flavor
At the heart of Pura Vida’s success is its All-Day Menu, which brings together globally inspired flavors and locally sourced ingredients. Each dish is crafted from whole, unprocessed, and naturally grown foods, reflecting the Horevs’ philosophy that health is happiness. The brand maintains a commitment to clean cooking—free from seed oils—allowing the natural flavors of high-quality proteins, fruits, and grains to shine.
Guests can enjoy a lineup of favorites including:
All-Day Breakfast options like pasture-raised eggs and signature avocado toasts
Chef-driven salads with customizable proteins
Wraps, bowls, and sandwiches designed for balance and flavor
Superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and açaí bowls for a refreshing energy boost
Fresh-baked goods and artisan coffee and matcha beverages
The result is a menu that celebrates nourishment without compromise—inviting every guest to enjoy a wholesome experience, whether vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free.
Designed for Connection and Conscious Living
Each Pura Vida location is designed with intention, offering an atmosphere that reflects both modern Miami sensibility and global coastal inspiration. The Mercato café continues this tradition, featuring warm materials, sustainable elements, and open layouts that invite conversation and community.
In keeping with its environmental consciousness, Pura Vida Miami actively engages in eco-friendly practices such as composting food waste and donating soil to local farms—reinforcing the brand’s mission to create a sustainable, positive impact in every city it touches.
A New Chapter for Naples’ Dining Scene
With its opening at 9118 Strada Place, Suite 8170, Pura Vida Miami joins Naples’ growing roster of elevated casual dining destinations, offering a refreshing new perspective on what all-day dining can look like. The café will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing the community with a health-conscious retreat that feels effortlessly inviting.
As Pura Vida Miami continues to expand beyond South Florida, the Naples location stands as a symbol of its enduring commitment to balance—where health, design, and community thrive in harmony.
