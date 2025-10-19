Pura Vida Miami Expands to Naples with New Mercato Café

“Expanding into Naples reflects our commitment to thoughtfully growing Pura Vida Miami across Florida, the state where our story began. From the start, our objective has been to do more than open cafés; we are focused on normalizing healthy eating as a standard, promoting sustainable lifestyles, and creating measurable, lasting value in every neighborhood we serve. Naples marks an important milestone in that journey, and we’re excited to bring our vision and contribute to the vitality of this dynamic community for years to come.”

Omer Horev, Co-Founder and CEO of Pura Vida Miami