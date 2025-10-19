Red Rooster Overtown Welcomes Back Pastry Chef Tracey Marionneaux for Exclusive Sweet Revolution Pop-Up

“The Creamery has always been close to my heart, and coming back to reopen it with Sweet Revolution feels like bringing my story full circle. This menu is deeply nostalgic for me, it celebrates my grandmother ‘Sweetie Pie,’ who taught me that desserts are about love, tradition, and community. By blending Chi-Town flavors with my own creative spin, I hope to give Miami a taste of where it all began for me.”

Chef Tracey Marionneaux