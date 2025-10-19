Red Rooster Overtown Welcomes Back Pastry Chef Tracey Marionneaux for Exclusive Sweet Revolution Pop-Up
The sweet heart of Overtown is beating again. Red Rooster Overtown, the celebrated restaurant by Chef Marcus Samuelsson, has announced the return of Pastry Chef Tracey Marionneaux for a limited-time dessert pop-up at The Creamery, beginning Thursday, October 23.
Reopening exclusively for Marionneaux’s three-week collaboration with her brand Sweet Revolution, The Creamery will spotlight a rotating menu of handcrafted gelatos and nostalgic desserts that celebrate the intersection of memory, artistry, and Miami flavor.
A Homecoming for a Pastry Visionary
Beloved for her inventive approach and soulful storytelling through pastry, Chef Tracey Marionneaux’s return marks a full-circle moment—one that honors both her roots at Red Rooster and her deep connection to the Overtown community.
“The Creamery has always been close to my heart, and coming back to reopen it with Sweet Revolution feels like bringing my story full circle. This menu is deeply nostalgic for me, it celebrates my grandmother ‘Sweetie Pie,’ who taught me that desserts are about love, tradition, and community. By blending Chi-Town flavors with my own creative spin, I hope to give Miami a taste of where it all began for me.”
Chef Tracey Marionneaux
A proud Chicago native, Marionneaux’s culinary journey has been defined by innovation and authenticity. Before launching Sweet Revolution, she gained national attention on Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship (Season 5) and honed her craft at Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse, where she helped create the legendary 23-layer chocolate cake.
Her tenure as Pastry Chef of Red Rooster Overtown in 2022 saw her activate The Creamery, earning a loyal following with desserts that balanced technique with emotion. Her return this fall marks both a continuation and evolution of that legacy—infusing the neighborhood with warmth, creativity, and a touch of home.
A Nostalgic Menu Reimagined
The Sweet Revolution pop-up will showcase eight limited-edition gelato flavors, each made with locally sourced ingredients. Guests can indulge in Birthday Cake, Red Velvet Oreo, Yuzu Pineapple Basil Sorbet, Mango Sorbet, Pistachio, Butter Pecan, Vanilla, and Chocolate—each designed to evoke comfort and curiosity in equal measure.
Complementing the frozen creations, Marionneaux’s dessert lineup reimagines childhood favorites through her lens of soulful sophistication:
Chi-Town Hustle – brown butter chocolate chip cookies
Lake Shore Lemon – lemon pound cake
The Original Nikki – crinkle chocolate chip cookies
Strawberry Jamz Shake – a strawberry milkshake inspired by her Chicago upbringing
Guests can also enjoy a selection of handcrafted beverages, including South Side Lemonade, Red Line Flow, and Chi Chill, each named for her hometown landmarks and designed to refresh between bites.
“Tracey brings an unmatched spirit, creativity and depth of flavor to everything she creates. We’re thrilled to have her bringing Sweet Revolution to The Creamery at Red Rooster Overtown. What she offers is both personal and powerful, rooted in tradition and created to bring the community together.”
Chef Marcus Samuelsson
Where Community and Craft Collide
Beyond the menu, the pop-up embodies the mission of Red Rooster Overtown—to celebrate heritage, creativity, and community through food. Marionneaux’s artistry mirrors the restaurant’s broader cultural dialogue: one that connects past and present through storytelling and flavor.
Running October 23 through November 9, the pop-up will operate Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Creamery, located at 920 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL.
With Sweet Revolution’s arrival, Overtown once again finds itself at the crossroads of memory and modernity—where dessert becomes both a celebration and a homecoming.
