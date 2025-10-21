Din Tai Fung Expands to Brooklyn with New Location at The Brook
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Din Tai Fung, the internationally celebrated Taiwanese restaurant renowned for its delicate xiaolongbao soup dumplings, is officially coming to Downtown Brooklyn. Set to open in 2027, the highly anticipated location will occupy 20,000 square feet on the ground level of The Brook, one of the borough’s newest luxury developments at 567 Fulton Street.
This will mark Din Tai Fung’s second New York City restaurant and its first outside Manhattan, introducing one of the world’s most iconic dining experiences to the heart of Brooklyn. With 165 locations worldwide and 18 across North America, the restaurant’s arrival reflects both its growing global footprint and Brooklyn’s rise as a culinary destination in its own right.
A Culinary Landmark Meets an Architectural Icon
Din Tai Fung’s decision to join The Brook places the restaurant within one of Brooklyn’s most striking new developments. Standing 52 stories tall, The Brook is the sixth-tallest building in the borough, designed by Beyer Binder Belle Architects & Planners with interiors by Bonetti Kozerski Architecture.
Developed by Witkoff Group and Apollo Global Management, the project merges high design and urban convenience with a focus on modern luxury living.
The Brook’s amenities, spanning over 30,000 square feet, include a sky lounge, outdoor pool and cabanas, basketball and pickleball courts, fitness studios, a library, landscaped terraces, and a dog spa.
For the 591 residences above, having Din Tai Fung at street level adds an unprecedented culinary advantage: access to one of the world’s most revered restaurant experiences just an elevator ride away.
The restaurant’s lease was brokered by Ben Birnbaum of Newmark, representing Din Tai Fung, and Chris DeCrosta of Goodspace, representing the landlord.
Bridging Heritage and Modern Dining
Known for blending craftsmanship with comfort, Din Tai Fung’s Brooklyn expansion builds upon its reputation for pairing precision with hospitality. The brand’s signature dishes—meticulously folded xiaolongbao, handmade noodles, and wok-fried favorites—have earned international acclaim for their artistry and consistency.
Each new location pays homage to its surroundings, adapting design and ambiance to reflect the local community. For Downtown Brooklyn, that means a space that honors both Taiwanese tradition and Brooklyn creativity, combining architectural elegance with warmth and accessibility.
Din Tai Fung is excited to expand their offerings to Downtown Brooklyn. The company has long viewed new openings as opportunities to foster connection, creating spaces where food becomes a shared cultural experience rather than just a meal.
The Brook: Redefining Downtown Brooklyn Living
As a development, The Brook represents the next chapter of Downtown Brooklyn’s evolution—a neighborhood now defined by world-class architecture, dining, and culture. With its mix of luxury residences, retail, and leisure amenities, the project sets a new standard for urban living. Its 20,000 square feet of retail space, now anchored by Din Tai Fung, cements its position as both a residential and culinary landmark.
With its proximity to Brooklyn’s most dynamic cultural and entertainment corridors, The Brook offers residents and visitors alike a new focal point for lifestyle and gastronomy.
