OKO Group and The Bastion Collection Partner to Launch Seia and Seia Club at 830 Brickell

“We’re proud to partner with premier developer OKO Group on Seia, which we know will become a crown jewel within the iconic 830 Brickell. This project is an extraordinary opportunity to bring our culinary and operational expertise to Miami’s most prestigious address, introducing concepts designed to evolve into institutions that serve Brickell’s corporate clientele by day. By night, Seia will become a destination for those seeking an elevated social experience.”

Jamal Daniel, Owner of The Bastion Collection