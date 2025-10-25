OKO Group and The Bastion Collection Partner to Launch Seia and Seia Club at 830 Brickell
Source: OKO Group
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A new era of culinary sophistication is coming to Brickell. OKO Group, the international real estate firm led by Vlad Doronin, has partnered with The Bastion Collection, the globally recognized hospitality group behind some of the world’s most decorated restaurants, to introduce Seia and Seia Club at 830 Brickell, Miami’s premier 55-story office tower.
The partnership marks a defining moment in the evolution of Miami’s dining and social scene, uniting two forces known for their commitment to design, excellence, and experience. Positioned atop the tower’s 54th and 55th floors, Seia and its invitation-only sister concept, Seia Club, will bring a refined mix of culinary artistry and contemporary luxury to the city’s most coveted business address.
A Landmark Collaboration in the Heart of Brickell
“With 830 Brickell, we set out to deliver an international calibre of architecture and lifestyle to the heart of Miami's financial district. Partnering with The Bastion Collection to develop Seia and Seia Club elevates that vision and introduces a new benchmark for culinary and exclusive social experiences in the city.”
Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of OKO Group
For The Bastion Collection, whose global portfolio has earned 10 Michelin Stars and 3 Michelin Keys since 2019, the project represents an opportunity to extend its award-winning reputation for excellence.
“We’re proud to partner with premier developer OKO Group on Seia, which we know will become a crown jewel within the iconic 830 Brickell. This project is an extraordinary opportunity to bring our culinary and operational expertise to Miami’s most prestigious address, introducing concepts designed to evolve into institutions that serve Brickell’s corporate clientele by day. By night, Seia will become a destination for those seeking an elevated social experience.”
Jamal Daniel, Owner of The Bastion Collection
Seia: A Contemporary Italian Restaurant in the Sky
Taking its name from the Roman goddess of sowing seeds, Seia will embody nature’s rhythm and seasonality through contemporary Italian cuisine crafted by The Bastion Collection’s award-winning culinary team. The restaurant will feature 178 seats and panoramic views stretching across Brickell and Biscayne Bay. Designed by Zervudachi, Roberts and Macadam London, the space will blend timeless European refinement with Miami’s dynamic energy.
The restaurant’s 180-degree open-air terrace will give diners an unmatched perspective of the city, offering an atmosphere that transitions seamlessly from refined lunches to sunset dining. Seia’s focus on craftsmanship, detail, and seasonal sourcing is poised to set a new benchmark for Italian fine dining in South Florida.
Seia Club: The New Standard of Exclusivity
Above the restaurant, Seia Club will emerge as Miami’s newest private members destination, defined by discretion, intimacy, and connection. The invitation-only club will offer an elevated experience tailored for business by day and social gatherings by night. Members will have priority access to Seia, along with dedicated private event spaces, immersive cultural programming, and curated culinary experiences designed to foster meaningful relationships within Miami’s global business community.
The club’s panoramic Biscayne Bay views and elegant design will reinforce its identity as a sanctuary for networking and relaxation, bridging the worlds of commerce, culture, and cuisine.
Redefining Brickell’s Skyline Experience
Developed by OKO Group and Cain International, 830 Brickell stands as the first Class A office tower built in Miami in over a decade, already home to an elite tenant roster that includes Microsoft, Citadel, Kirkland & Ellis, Marsh, Santander Bank, Thoma Bravo, and Sidley Austin.
The introduction of Seia and Seia Club represents the next step in transforming the tower into a hub where business sophistication meets cultural expression.
For The Bastion Collection, whose acclaimed Miami outposts include L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, the city’s only two-Michelin-starred restaurant, and Le Jardinier, honored with one star, this partnership underscores Brickell’s rise as a destination not just for commerce, but for world-class dining.
Elevating Miami’s Cultural Landscape
When it opens in 2026, Seia will join a new wave of culinary landmarks reshaping Miami’s hospitality scene. Its seamless integration of art, architecture, and gastronomy speaks to a broader narrative—one where Miami continues to evolve as a city of global stature, sophistication, and design.
As Doronin and Daniel’s shared vision takes shape atop 830 Brickell, Seia and Seia Club promise to redefine what it means to dine, connect, and belong in Miami’s most dynamic district.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.