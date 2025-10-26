South Florida Seafood Festival Returns to Wynwood Marketplace This November
Source: SWARM
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Feast by the Coast
Miami’s seafood scene is set to take center stage once again as the South Florida Seafood Festival returns to the Wynwood Marketplace on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hosted by SWARM, this twelfth annual event has become a staple for food enthusiasts, uniting Miami’s top chefs, restaurants, and seafood lovers for a day that captures the spirit of coastal cuisine.
The festival will showcase more than 30 local seafood favorites, along with signature cocktails, interactive cooking demonstrations, and entertainment for all ages. Guests can expect an elevated culinary experience where Miami’s rich food culture meets ocean-inspired creativity.
A Celebration of Miami’s Seafood Scene
This year’s event brings together some of the region’s most beloved eateries, including Soya, The Lazy Oyster, Wild Fork, Pincho, Salty Bottom, Tio Paella, and Barcelona Wine Bar. Festivalgoers can indulge in everything from freshly shucked oysters and buttery lobster rolls to stone crabs, ceviche, and paella prepared on the spot.
One of the festival’s most anticipated features is the Kitchen Lab, where acclaimed Miami chefs take the main stage to showcase their techniques in real time. This year’s lineup includes culinary talent from Sora, performing a live 60-pound tuna carving ceremony inspired by traditional Japanese fish markets, along with chefs from Wild Fork and Barcelona Wine Bar. Attendees can sample their creations and learn more about the artistry behind the city’s diverse seafood traditions.
The event will also feature mixology demonstrations with Bacardi, where expert bartenders craft inventive cocktails designed to complement the festival’s coastal flavors.
A Full Day of Flavor and Fun
Beyond the culinary offerings, the South Florida Seafood Festival promises a full day of entertainment for families and foodies alike. Kids under 12 receive free entry, with dedicated activities such as DRYVEBOX, a mobile golf simulator, and Arcade1Up, a traveling video game experience that adds a playful touch to the day’s festivities.
Live music will fill the open-air marketplace throughout the day, creating an upbeat and welcoming ambiance for guests to eat, drink, and unwind.
VIP Access and Early Bird Details
To accommodate Miami’s eager food crowd, organizers recommend securing tickets early. Early-bird pricing is now available through Bucketlisters, with two ticket tiers offering different levels of access.
The Seafood Day Pass includes general admission to the festival, while the Open Bar VIP Ticket offers unlimited complimentary cocktails, entry to a shaded VIP area, private air-conditioned restrooms, exclusive lounge seating, and live performances by local musicians.
With sponsorship from Pacifico Beer, Wild Fork, Sora, and Barcelona Wine Bar, this year’s event promises to be a standout celebration of seafood, music, and Miami’s signature energy.
A South Florida Tradition Continues
As one of the city’s most anticipated annual food events, the South Florida Seafood Festival continues to spotlight Miami’s coastal character through flavor, craftsmanship, and community.
On November 9, the Wynwood Marketplace will once again transform into a seaside celebration where Miami’s culinary excellence meets the joy of gathering.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.