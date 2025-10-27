Tall Boy Returns to Boca Raton, Reviving a Local Legend with Music, Heritage, and Heart

The revitalization, led by hospitality innovator Challo Schott and entrepreneur Craig Shattuck, is more than a rebranding. It’s a reclamation of local heritage and an homage to the resilience that shaped the bar’s origin story. The name “Tall Boy” was inspired by the double-stacked freight trains that once rumbled behind the original property in the early 1980s—symbols of grit, transformation, and progress in a city that was rapidly growing at the time.