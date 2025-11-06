15 Gourmet Thanksgiving Finds to Elevate Your Table (and Simplify Your Holiday)

Still, as much as we love the holiday, it can be stressful. Juggling a turkey in the oven, mashing potatoes, and somehow producing a dessert worthy of applause. I don’t know about you, but I am not a five-star chef. This year, though, I’m rethinking the holiday equation. Because true luxury isn’t about doing everything yourself, it’s about curating the best of what’s out there and savoring the experience without the stress.