Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Naples just gained a new reason to skip the alarm and savor the weekend. On November 9, Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar at The Perry Hotel Naples will debut Sunday Brunch, a weekly ritual starring chef-driven fare, statement cocktails, and skyline views that invite guests to linger.
The rooftop chophouse is already known for a sultry energy, textured interiors, and Talde’s bold cooking. His new brunch menu deepens that story.
“Sunday Brunch came together the same way we built Tigress—by asking what would feel energizing, not expected. We’re blending steakhouse style, indulgent brunch classics, and bold modern flavors to create a menu guests will look forward to coming back for every week.”
Chef Dale Talde
Modern Steakhouse Meets Global Flair
Brunch at Tigress riffs on familiar favorites with layered detail. Lobster Benedict arrives on Wolfermans English Muffins with butter-poached lobster and velvety hollandaise. The 24ct Avocado Toast stacks heirloom tomatoes, feta, pickled onion, and a six-minute egg. The Banana Foster Waffle leans into decadence with banana caramel, bacon, toasted peanuts, and peanut butter maple.
Savory plates bring real chophouse chops. A 5oz filet anchors Steak & Eggs alongside asparagus and roasted potatoes. Naples Finest French Dip raises a classic with prime rib, gruyère, and rich au jus. Lighter options include a Chicken Paillard Salad dressed in champagne shallot vinaigrette.
Seafood fans may gravitate toward the Bagel Tower, layered with smoked salmon, smoked wahoo salad, and egg salad. Those seeking a little extra can add Osetra caviar.
Sweet dishes play with nostalgia. Fancy Whipped Ricotta Toast arrives with mixed berries, arugula, and orange Florida honey, while a Fresh Fruit Platter with Greek yogurt and granola keeps things refreshing
Cocktails Designed for a Party
The bar shakes things up with brunch cocktails that go all-in on personality. The Tigress Claw—a Bloody Mary with true main-character energy—comes stacked with shrimp, bacon, olives, a crab-fried rice box, and a lobster bao.
A share-friendly Golden Tree mimosa tower brings rotating infusions like hibiscus, tamarind, passion fruit, and yuzu.
Guests can explore additional specialties, such as:
Weekend Glow, a tropical sip of agave, lime juice, coconut liquor, vanilla vodka, dragon fruit, and Prosecco
Silk Summer Spritz, blending tequila, lime, cucumber, cherry liquor, grenadine, yuzu soda, and simple syrup
Secret Garden, a gin refresher with lychee, lemon, mint, and cucumber
A Rooftop Dining Room with Attitude
Set high above North Naples, the restaurant channels a transportive energy. Guests step into a stylish escape surrounded by lush greenery, golden accents, and the hum of low music. Tigress pairs its scene with an easy confidence, folding modern tropical influences into warm, atmospheric design.
Brunch is offered every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with à la carte selections and shareable plates built for leisurely grazing. Reservations are required via OpenTable.
