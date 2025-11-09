Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”Photo Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples
Food and Drink

Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”

Chef Dale Talde introduces a playful, modern Sunday feast atop Naples’ newest rooftop destination
3 min read

Source: The Perry Hotel Naples

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

Naples just gained a new reason to skip the alarm and savor the weekend. On November 9, Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar at The Perry Hotel Naples will debut Sunday Brunch, a weekly ritual starring chef-driven fare, statement cocktails, and skyline views that invite guests to linger.

The rooftop chophouse is already known for a sultry energy, textured interiors, and Talde’s bold cooking. His new brunch menu deepens that story.

“Sunday Brunch came together the same way we built Tigress—by asking what would feel energizing, not expected. We’re blending steakhouse style, indulgent brunch classics, and bold modern flavors to create a menu guests will look forward to coming back for every week.”

Chef Dale Talde

Modern Steakhouse Meets Global Flair

Brunch at Tigress riffs on familiar favorites with layered detail. Lobster Benedict arrives on Wolfermans English Muffins with butter-poached lobster and velvety hollandaise. The 24ct Avocado Toast stacks heirloom tomatoes, feta, pickled onion, and a six-minute egg. The Banana Foster Waffle leans into decadence with banana caramel, bacon, toasted peanuts, and peanut butter maple.

Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”Photo Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

Savory plates bring real chophouse chops. A 5oz filet anchors Steak & Eggs alongside asparagus and roasted potatoes. Naples Finest French Dip raises a classic with prime rib, gruyère, and rich au jus. Lighter options include a Chicken Paillard Salad dressed in champagne shallot vinaigrette.

Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”Photo Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”Photo Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

Seafood fans may gravitate toward the Bagel Tower, layered with smoked salmon, smoked wahoo salad, and egg salad. Those seeking a little extra can add Osetra caviar.

Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”Photo Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

Sweet dishes play with nostalgia. Fancy Whipped Ricotta Toast arrives with mixed berries, arugula, and orange Florida honey, while a Fresh Fruit Platter with Greek yogurt and granola keeps things refreshing

Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”Photo Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”Photo Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

Cocktails Designed for a Party

The bar shakes things up with brunch cocktails that go all-in on personality. The Tigress Claw—a Bloody Mary with true main-character energy—comes stacked with shrimp, bacon, olives, a crab-fried rice box, and a lobster bao.

Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”Photo Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

A share-friendly Golden Tree mimosa tower brings rotating infusions like hibiscus, tamarind, passion fruit, and yuzu.

Guests can explore additional specialties, such as:

  • Weekend Glow, a tropical sip of agave, lime juice, coconut liquor, vanilla vodka, dragon fruit, and Prosecco

  • Silk Summer Spritz, blending tequila, lime, cucumber, cherry liquor, grenadine, yuzu soda, and simple syrup

  • Secret Garden, a gin refresher with lychee, lemon, mint, and cucumber

Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”Photo Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

A Rooftop Dining Room with Attitude

Set high above North Naples, the restaurant channels a transportive energy. Guests step into a stylish escape surrounded by lush greenery, golden accents, and the hum of low music. Tigress pairs its scene with an easy confidence, folding modern tropical influences into warm, atmospheric design.

Brunch is offered every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with à la carte selections and shareable plates built for leisurely grazing. Reservations are required via OpenTable.

Tigress at The Perry Hotel Naples Launches “Brunch with a Roar”
Amante Arrives in Brickell: A Refined Ode to Agave Mixology

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Drinks
Food
News
United States

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com