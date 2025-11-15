Kasumi Marks One Year in Boca Raton With Seasonal Tastes and Celebratory Experiences
Kasumi, Boca Raton’s contemporary waterfront dining destination, is celebrating its first anniversary with a thoughtfully curated Anniversary Menu that nods to the season. Available through November, the menu blends artistry and comfort, giving guests a chance to explore new flavors alongside Kasumi favorites.
A Seasonal Anniversary Menu
The kitchen leans into tradition and creativity for this commemorative lineup. An OBANZAI-style vegetarian plate offers a composed tasting journey with braised kabochiya, eggplant miso and kinpira gobo harusame noodle salads. A roulade of Scottish salmon brings an elegant balance of pickled lotus root, oba leaves and mustard miso, prepared with an eye toward both nuance and nostalgia.
To toast the milestone, the bar team lays out three playful riffs on an Old Fashioned: Fall Spice, Brown Butter and Cold Brew. Guests who love a compare-and-contrast moment can opt for the Old Fashioned Flight and let the glassware do the storytelling.
Private Dining for the Season
As the holidays approach, Kasumi welcomes group celebrations with expanded private and semi-private dining options. The restaurant’s dedicated dining room gives hosts flexibility, whether planning an intimate gathering or a large, waterfront soirée. Tailored menus blend signature plates with favorites from Chef’s Omakase, while catering services offer the ability to bring Kasumi’s refined approach to off-site celebrations as well.
December Brings a New Year’s Eve Affair
Kasumi has hinted at a memorable New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31. Guests can expect chef-driven dishes, curated cocktails and live entertainment, lending New Year’s Eve a graceful rhythm. More details will follow, though the preview alone suggests an evening well suited to waterfront revelry.
Sushi Classes Return
Another ongoing highlight: Kasumi’s hands-on sushi-making classes, hosted by the restaurant’s culinary team. Participants learn essential techniques, taste through sake pairings and enjoy light bites throughout the lesson. It is an easy gift idea for the culinarily curious, and a delightful way to experience Kasumi’s hospitality in a new format.
A Year Defined by Craft
This first anniversary marks both a milestone and a momentum builder. Kasumi continues to explore Japanese tradition through a South Florida lens, bringing its own perspective to seasonal dining, immersive experiences and thoughtful hospitality. Whether stopping in for the limited-time Anniversary Menu, planning a festive gathering or learning how to shape perfect nigiri, guests will find a restaurant confident in its craft and comfortable in its coastal setting.
