Brass Steak & Seafood Sets the Table for a New Culinary Era at Harvest
Woodinville has spent years securing its place as Washington’s wine-country capital. Now, its next chapter has arrived. Harvest, a thoughtfully built neighborhood of tasting rooms, restaurants, retail and residences, is stepping confidently into the spotlight with the debut of Brass Steak & Seafood at The Yard, along with the already-open SOMM Hotel & Spa and newly completed River Run townhomes.
The result promises a destination where dinner, drinks, culture and community unfold with ease.
A Culinary Anchor With Pacific Northwest Soul
At the heart of Harvest is The Yard, a gathering place for dining and discovery. Here, Brass Steak & Seafood will serve as the anchor restaurant when the first openings roll out in spring 2026.
Created by Seattle hospitality veterans Christopher Saenz and Kyle Quinn, the duo behind beloved Seattle staple 2120, Brass offers an elevated take on the classic steakhouse. Saenz describes the concept as:
"A contemporary take on the classic steakhouse, where fine cuts, local seafood, and seasonal Northwest ingredients come together with a curated global wine list and impeccably crafted cocktails. Elegant but approachable, it is the kind of place where every guest feels like a regular."
Christopher Saenz
Guests will find expertly sourced steaks and seafood framed by region-driven touches and a wine program befitting its surroundings. Thoughtful cocktails complete the experience.
Beyond Brass, The Yard will offer a constellation of flavors. Sugo Hand Rolled Sushi, Bong Bong Bar and Matcha Magic headline the culinary newcomers. Nearby tasting rooms include Cascade Cliffs, Avennia, Grosgrain Vineyards, Gard Vintners and Lachini Vineyards, along with small-batch bourbon at J.P. Trodden. Retail and creative tenants such as Elm Candle Bar, Vaunt Gallery, Bumble & Bee and King’s Cigar Bar round out the mix, with additional businesses in active negotiation.
The SOMM Hotel & Spa: A New Benchmark for Woodinville
With Brass on the horizon, The SOMM Hotel & Spa has already welcomed guests. Opened in fall 2025, the 164-room retreat belongs to Marriott’s Autograph Collection and is managed by Columbia Hospitality.
The property features thoughtful touches that reflect Woodinville’s wine-country heritage including Vin de Spa, the hotel’s holistic wellness offering, and an immersive wine-blending room for experiential learning. Seasonal dining at Bin 47 and The Shed falls under the direction of acclaimed chef Maximillian Petty, while guests enjoy sweeping views of the Sammamish River Valley.
General manager John Evans notes:
“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see guests embrace our approach to wine, wellness, and hospitality. We’re proud to contribute a distinctive hospitality experience to the Woodinville landscape—and as the broader Harvest development continues to grow, we’re excited to be part of a new chapter for Woodinville that celebrates the community’s creativity, craftsmanship, and vibrant welcoming spirit.”
John Evans
A rooftop deck, craft-forward bars and access to trails, tasting rooms and event venues make The SOMM a compelling new base for wine lovers and travelers alike.
A Community Built for Living Well
Just beyond The Yard and The SOMM, residential offerings round out the new community.
River Run, featuring 31 townhomes ranging from 1,967 to 2,975 square feet, sits alongside the Sammamish River Trail with views toward Mt. Rainier and Chateau Ste. Michelle. Private outdoor spaces, rooftop decks, elevators and two-car garages underscore ease of life. Nine homes have already closed, and two furnished models are open Thursday through Sunday.
Next door, Vineyard Creek offers 45 completed townhomes with three- and four-bedroom floor plans, starting just under $1.8 million. For those seeking to rent, Alexan Woodinville offers 230 luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments with club-level amenities, co-working, a yoga and spin studio, sky-lounge views and a rooftop with hibachi grills.
Harvest’s Promise Comes to Life
What was once a vision has crystallized into a thoughtfully crafted destination. With The SOMM open, residential neighborhoods now active and The Yard preparing to debut in early 2026, Harvest is fast becoming Woodinville’s new epicenter for food, wine and community.
And that moment imagined at the beginning—a cocktail on The SOMM rooftop, a warm evening breeze, Mt. Rainier in the distance, live music drifting over from Chateau Ste. Michelle—no longer feels aspirational. It reads like a preview of Woodinville’s next great chapter.
