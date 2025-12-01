Borderless Cuisines are the Menus of the Future

Brandon Collins, head of the Unilever North American Culinary Team is a chef by trade, and a graduate of the prestigious CIA (Culinary Institute of America.) He travels the world seeking out trends, and explains, "I am also part of the Global Team that develops the trends, and develops the recipes that go with the trends, and then I travel the world to talk about the trends." He goes on, "Gen-Z does not like to go out for big dinners. It is all part of the social scene, and that is to order four or five substantial appetizers, share with friends, sit around a table and interact with each other and enjoy all the different flavours and different culinary techniques while socializing."