BOSK at the Shangri-La Toronto Hotel Delivers Italian on a Plate

I've chosen fish as my main course, and I am loving every bite of gently roasted Fogo Island Turbot (GF). Dressed to the nines with a tangle of leek "hay," (leeks that have been shredded and dehydrated until crispy) presented with an honour guard of local in-season succotash of Welsh Bros. sweet corn, St. Davids bell peppers, sweet potato, silky corn pudding, and, still going that extra mile, the kitchen staff have peeled the cherry tomatoes! Canadian Lobster emulsion serves to coalesce and embolden all the flavours. The Sommelier has outdone themself with wine pairings, and here, has recommended Soave Classico, Garganega, Tessari Grisela, 2021 from the Veneto region. Its aromatic layers of ripe pear, white peach and almond unfold over a stony, mineral backbone with a clean dry finish.