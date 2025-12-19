Luxury Prix-Fixe New Year’s Eve Dinners Worth Dressing Up For in Miami

New Year’s Eve dining in Miami is all about grandeur. These are not rushed seatings or casual reservations squeezed in before a party elsewhere. They are the dinners where attire matters, pacing is intentional, and the experience is designed to linger right up to midnight. From Michelin-starred tasting menus to celebratory prix-fixe feasts in grand dining rooms, these reservations reward dressing the part and staying present through the final hours of the year.