Piccola Cucina Serves an Olympic Taste of Italy Across New York City
You may not have a ticket to Italy for the Winter Olympics, but New York diners can still experience the flavors shaping the season. In celebration of the 2026 Winter Games, Piccola Cucina is introducing a limited-time menu inspired by Northern Italy, with dishes rooted in the culinary traditions of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Available at all Piccola Cucina locations through February 22, the offering reflects a personal homecoming for Philip Guardione, whose native Italy will host the upcoming Games. The result is a thoughtful, regionally driven menu that connects sport, heritage, and classic Italian cooking without theatrics.
Milan on the Plate
At the heart of the menu is Ossobuco di Vitello Alla Milanese, a dish synonymous with Lombardy. The braised veal ossobuco is paired with saffron risotto and finished with a lemon and rosemary gremolata, delivering the balance and restraint that define Milanese cuisine. It is comforting, composed, and deeply traditional.
Cortina d’Ampezzo, Reimagined
From the Dolomites comes a series of dishes inspired by Cortina d’Ampezzo, long associated with alpine elegance and winter sport. Asiago and beet-filled ravioli arrive dressed simply with butter and parmesan sauce, accented by toasted hazelnuts and poppy seeds. The combination leans into texture and subtle sweetness, staying true to the region’s mountain sensibility.
Desserts continue the alpine narrative. A pear strudel is served with a grappa-infused vanilla sauce, while a radicchio semifreddo paired with thyme and vanilla sauce offers a more unexpected finish. Both reflect Cortina’s colder climate and its preference for desserts that feel warming without excess.
A Citywide Olympic Table
The limited-edition menu is available across Piccola Cucina’s New York footprint, including Piccola Cucina Osteria, Piccola Cucina Enoteca, Piccola Cucina Estiatorio, Piccola Cucina Uptown, and Piccola Cucina Casa. The consistency across locations allows diners throughout the city to engage with the menu in a way that feels accessible yet considered.
Italian Tradition, Timed to the Moment
Rather than leaning into spectacle, Piccola Cucina’s Olympic tribute focuses on authenticity and place. These are dishes with history, served during a moment when global attention turns toward Italy. For New Yorkers, it is a reminder that sometimes the most compelling way to mark a major event is through the table.
With the Winter Olympics underway and February still deep in its cold-weather rhythm, this limited-time menu offers a reason to linger over regional Italian cooking, one plate at a time.
