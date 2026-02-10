Chef Philip Guardione smiling inside Piccola Cucina kitchen in New York City
Chef Philip Guardione brings Olympic-inspired Northern Italian flavors to Piccola CucinaPhoto Courtesy of Piccola Cucina
Food and Drink

Piccola Cucina Serves an Olympic Taste of Italy Across New York City

From Milan to Cortina d’Ampezzo, Chef Philip Guardione Brings Winter Games–Inspired Dishes to the Table Through February 22
2 min read

You may not have a ticket to Italy for the Winter Olympics, but New York diners can still experience the flavors shaping the season. In celebration of the 2026 Winter Games, Piccola Cucina is introducing a limited-time menu inspired by Northern Italy, with dishes rooted in the culinary traditions of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Available at all Piccola Cucina locations through February 22, the offering reflects a personal homecoming for Philip Guardione, whose native Italy will host the upcoming Games. The result is a thoughtful, regionally driven menu that connects sport, heritage, and classic Italian cooking without theatrics.

Milan on the Plate

At the heart of the menu is Ossobuco di Vitello Alla Milanese, a dish synonymous with Lombardy. The braised veal ossobuco is paired with saffron risotto and finished with a lemon and rosemary gremolata, delivering the balance and restraint that define Milanese cuisine. It is comforting, composed, and deeply traditional.

Chef Philip Guardione smiling inside Piccola Cucina kitchen in New York City
Piccola Cucina’s SoHo Debut: Chef Philip Guardione Unveils Enoteca & Tapas With Intimate Apericena

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Reimagined

From the Dolomites comes a series of dishes inspired by Cortina d’Ampezzo, long associated with alpine elegance and winter sport. Asiago and beet-filled ravioli arrive dressed simply with butter and parmesan sauce, accented by toasted hazelnuts and poppy seeds. The combination leans into texture and subtle sweetness, staying true to the region’s mountain sensibility.

Desserts continue the alpine narrative. A pear strudel is served with a grappa-infused vanilla sauce, while a radicchio semifreddo paired with thyme and vanilla sauce offers a more unexpected finish. Both reflect Cortina’s colder climate and its preference for desserts that feel warming without excess.

Graphic menu showcasing Piccola Cucina Winter Olympics dishes inspired by Northern Italy
Piccola Cucina’s Winter Olympics menu highlights Milanese and alpine Italian classicsPhoto Courtesy of Piccola Cucina

A Citywide Olympic Table

The limited-edition menu is available across Piccola Cucina’s New York footprint, including Piccola Cucina Osteria, Piccola Cucina Enoteca, Piccola Cucina Estiatorio, Piccola Cucina Uptown, and Piccola Cucina Casa. The consistency across locations allows diners throughout the city to engage with the menu in a way that feels accessible yet considered.

Italian Tradition, Timed to the Moment

Rather than leaning into spectacle, Piccola Cucina’s Olympic tribute focuses on authenticity and place. These are dishes with history, served during a moment when global attention turns toward Italy. For New Yorkers, it is a reminder that sometimes the most compelling way to mark a major event is through the table.

With the Winter Olympics underway and February still deep in its cold-weather rhythm, this limited-time menu offers a reason to linger over regional Italian cooking, one plate at a time.
Chef Philip Guardione smiling inside Piccola Cucina kitchen in New York City
DA Angelino Cucina Italiana Debuts Al Bàcaro, a Venetian-Inspired Tavern, Today in Coconut Grove

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Drinks
Food
New York
Sports

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com