Where to DINE Now: Adrak

I always consider a booth-for-two in the dining room to be the best seat in the house. First, there is a lovely surprise, served with a flourish and an explanation. Papad Ki Tokri is an arrangement of papadums of several varieties and sizes in a napkin lined basket. Each crisp is seasoned with the elusive flavours of different regions, and are to be dipped into exhilarating side dishes of assorted chutneys and salsa. Maghada, an impossibly gorgeous and complex fruit-based cocktail, wears a showy garnish of fresh fruits and an orchid. And Adraktini is an interesting trio where vodka meets espresso meets gingerbread, in a flirtatious beginning to what lies ahead.