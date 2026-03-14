Where to Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day in New York: 5 Chic Bars Serving the City’s Best Coffee Cocktails

Few cocktails capture the rhythm of New York nightlife quite like the espresso martini. Equal parts caffeine and cocktail craftsmanship, the drink offers a welcome boost when the evening begins to stretch into the small hours.
With National Espresso Martini Day arriving on March 15, bars across New York are leaning into the coffee cocktail revival. Some deliver a theatrical presentation, others pair the drink with oysters or caviar, while a few build an entire evening ritual around the simple pleasure of a well-balanced espresso martini.
For those who prefer their cocktails with a touch of indulgence, Crane Club in Chelsea offers one of the most refined ways to celebrate National Espresso Martini Day.
The restaurant from Chef Melissa Rodriguez and Jeff Katz hosts CaviHour every Friday from 5 to 6 PM, where guests can pair martinis with classic and Imperial Osetra caviar. The bar program, overseen by Beverage Director Chris Lemperle of Overstory, SAGA, and Crown Shy, features a range of martini styles including a polished espresso martini available for $10 during the hour.
The caviar service arrives with thoughtful accompaniments and a lineup of dishes that elevate the pairing even further. Guests might find chicken nuggets finished with Osetra caviar, white truffle arancini, or sfogliatelle alongside plates such as white truffle gnocchetti and Hokkaido scallop crudo with optional caviar. The result is an evening where coffee cocktails and luxury ingredients share the spotlight.
Just steps from Broadway, Rosevale Cocktail Room blends classic cocktail technique with a lively late-night atmosphere. The lounge from Carver Road Hospitality is known for its imaginative “Hero’s Journey” cocktail menu, which features 18 drinks inspired by narrative storytelling.
An espresso martini fits naturally within the bar’s polished approach to classics. The drink pairs easily with Rosevale’s late-night menu and the rhythm of live jazz performances running Thursday through Sunday. Guests can settle in with a coffee cocktail while the room fills with music, creating a setting that feels distinctly tied to the Theater District’s after-hours energy.
The bar also hosts a daily Martini Happy Hour offering $15 martinis, making it a fitting stop for National Espresso Martini Day celebrations before or after a show.
Perched above the Theater District, Starchild Rooftop approaches the espresso martini with a playful sense of spectacle.
Its Nitro Espresso Martini blends vodka, Borghetti Café, and Fever Tree Espresso before being dispensed from a nitro keg. The nitrogen infusion creates a dense foam and velvety texture that turns the cocktail into something closer to a coffeehouse indulgence.
The rooftop’s lively atmosphere adds another layer to the experience. Disco balls hang overhead while late-night DJs and visiting performers keep the energy high. Groups can even order the espresso martini as a tower presentation, transforming the drink into a shared centerpiece for the table.
Inside Arlo Williamsburg, Sungold offers a happy hour lineup that places the espresso martini squarely in the spotlight.
During the weekday Lucky Hour from 4 to 7 PM, guests can order the Brooklyn Happy Meal, a playful trio that includes an espresso martini, fries, and a fortune cookie. Some cookies even contain a surprise prize: the chance to win a hotel stay at Arlo Williamsburg.
Those arriving earlier may want to begin with Wine & Brine, where a dozen oysters and a bottle of wine are served together for $50. Later in the evening, Sungold’s Get Lucky Hour from 11 PM to 1 AM on Fridays and Saturdays keeps the martinis flowing long after sunset.
At Felice, the espresso martini finds its place within Italy’s beloved aperitivo tradition. The restaurant group has introduced a daily aperitivo experience across its New York locations, inviting guests to ease into the evening with cocktails and small plates.
Alongside classics such as the Negroni and Amalfi Spritz, the espresso martini appears as part of the curated bar menu, encouraging a relaxed start to the night. The drink pairs naturally with shareable Italian snacks including arancini, bruschetta, and fresh ricotta served with Tuscan honey and toasted bread.
The ritual centers on conversation and unhurried dining. A well-balanced espresso martini becomes less about the caffeine kick and more about settling into the moment with friends, a plate of small bites, and the gentle transition from afternoon to evening.