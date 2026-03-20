Spring Dining in Palm Beach: 8 Restaurants Defining the Season’s Best Bites

Spring in Palm Beach carries a certain rhythm. Days stretch a little longer, dinners start later, and reservations tend to turn into lingering evenings. The season calls for meals that feel social, polished, and tied to the setting, whether that means a waterfront table, a breezy brunch, or a shareable spread that keeps the night moving.
Across Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, and nearby coastal enclaves, restaurants are leaning into that energy. Menus feel lighter but no less considered. Dining rooms fill with groups celebrating the season, while a handful of longstanding favorites continue to define the area’s culinary identity.
Few restaurants capture the social side of Palm Beach dining quite like Buccan. Led by seven-time James Beard-nominated Chef Clay Conley, the restaurant has become a fixture for both locals and visitors seeking a meal that feels celebratory without losing its sense of precision.
The menu leans into seasonally driven small plates, encouraging guests to build a table rather than order in courses. That format works particularly well in spring, when lighter dishes and fresh ingredients take center stage. The atmosphere mirrors the food. It is lively, stylish, and designed for evenings that stretch a little longer than planned.
Just steps away, Imoto offers a more intimate counterpoint. Also from Chef Clay Conley, the restaurant focuses on Asian-inspired small plates, including sashimi, crudo, and dishes built around carefully sourced ingredients from both local purveyors and global markets.
The space carries a slightly more tucked-away energy, giving it a speakeasy-like feel that suits a later dinner or a cocktail-forward evening. For spring nights that call for something a bit more atmospheric, Imoto delivers a setting where the menu and the mood feel closely aligned.
At SeaHawk Prime, Chef David Burke brings a polished steakhouse experience to West Palm Beach, set within Nautilus 220 and overlooking the Intracoastal.
The menu balances prime cuts, fresh seafood, and seasonally inspired dishes, offering enough range to suit both classic steakhouse expectations and lighter spring preferences. Indoor and outdoor seating allow guests to tailor the experience to the weather, while the wine list and bar program are designed to complement the breadth of the menu.
The waterfront setting adds another layer to the evening, making it a natural choice for dinners that lean into both view and cuisine.
At the Lake Worth Beach Casino & Beach Complex, Oceanwalk by Benny’s reinterprets a familiar local institution with a more elevated approach.
The restaurant draws from the legacy of Benny’s on the Beach while introducing a refreshed focus on coastal dining, design, and hospitality. The result feels like a continuation rather than a departure, where the ease of oceanfront dining remains intact but is paired with a more considered presentation.
For spring diners looking to balance comfort with a touch of refinement, Oceanwalk offers a setting that feels both familiar and newly relevant.
Few places feel as tied to the season as Benny’s on the Beach, a long-standing destination located directly on the Lake Worth Beach Pier.
Since opening in 1989, the restaurant has built its reputation around sweeping ocean views and a relaxed coastal atmosphere. The menu spans breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, offering everything from comfort-driven classics to seafood-forward dishes and signature cocktails.
There is something about the setting that suits spring particularly well. A table overlooking the Atlantic, a late morning brunch, and a steady ocean breeze create the kind of experience that feels easy but still memorable.
In West Palm Beach, Grato offers a more relaxed take on dining that still delivers on quality and consistency.
Known for its Italian-inspired dishes, including house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas, the restaurant also incorporates a rotating selection of chef-driven, seasonal plates that keep the menu feeling current. The atmosphere strikes a balance between casual and refined, making it a reliable choice for nights that do not require much planning but still call for a good meal.
For travelers seeking a local feel without sacrificing execution, Grato remains a dependable option.
Gallaghers Steakhouse Boca Raton brings the heritage of its New York counterpart to South Florida, offering a dining experience rooted in classic steakhouse tradition.
The restaurant’s in-house dry-aging program, showcased through a glass-encased meat locker, anchors the menu and reinforces its focus on quality. Guests can expect a balance of structure and ease, where traditional steakhouse elements meet a more relaxed Florida sensibility.
It is a strong choice for diners looking to anchor a spring evening with something timeless and well executed.
For daytime plans, beach outings, or a quick bite between reservations, Buccan Sandwich Shop offers a more casual extension of Chef Clay Conley’s culinary style.
The fast-casual concept has developed a following for its hot and cold sandwiches, salads, house-made chips, bottled cocktails, and signature chocolate chip cookie. It is the kind of place that fits seamlessly into a Palm Beach itinerary, whether heading to the beach or looking for a low-key lunch that still delivers on flavor.
In a dining scene often defined by reservations and evening plans, this stop offers a welcome sense of flexibility without sacrificing quality.
Spring dining in Palm Beach is less about rushing between reservations and more about settling into the moment. A long lunch can turn into sunset drinks. Dinner can extend well past the last course.
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