Daniel’s Miami Named One of the World’s Best Steakhouses, Ranking No. 40 Globally in 2026

Miami’s dining landscape adds another notable accolade to its growing list. Daniel’s Miami, located in Coral Gables, has been ranked No. 40 on the World’s Best 101 Steak Restaurants list, placing it among the top steakhouses worldwide just nine months after opening.
The recognition carries additional weight locally. Daniel’s Miami stands as the only Florida restaurant included on the 2026 global list, positioning it as a singular representative of the state’s steakhouse scene on an international stage.
The restaurant is owned and operated by Thomas Angelo and Kassidy Angelo, a father-daughter duo behind Gioia Hospitality. In the kitchen, Culinary Director Daniel Ganem leads the culinary program, shaping the restaurant’s approach to sourcing and execution.
For Thomas Angelo, the milestone reflects both professional achievement and personal investment.
"Being ranked No. 40 in the world by the World's Best 101 Steak Restaurants just nine months after opening is an incredible honor and a testament to our team's passion and the support of our community. Building this restaurant alongside my daughter Kassidy has been a lifelong dream come to life. We've channeled every ounce of that passion into South Florida."
Thomas Angelo, Founder of Gioia Hospitality
Opened in July 2025 in the former Fiola Miami space, Daniel’s Miami was designed with a clear philosophy. The menu centers on sourcing, with an emphasis on transparency and partnerships with ranchers who prioritize sustainability and humane practices.
The steak program draws from producers across the globe, including Mayura Station in South Australia, Rosewood Ranch in Texas, Suwannee River Wagyu in Florida, DemKota in South Dakota, and Cape Grim in Tasmania. Each selection is chosen for its marbling, flavor profile, and consistency, creating a lineup that reflects both geographic diversity and a unified standard of quality.
Classic techniques guide the preparation, allowing the ingredients to remain at the forefront of the dining experience. The approach feels intentional, focusing on execution that supports the integrity of the product.
Beyond the beef, details carry through the rest of the menu. Olive oil imported directly from Thomas Angelo’s home region in Puglia, Italy, is served throughout, adding a layer of personal connection and culinary heritage.
The global ranking follows a series of early milestones for the restaurant. Within four months of opening, Daniel’s Miami secured the No. 9 spot on the North America list from World’s Best 101 Steak Restaurants.
The restaurant also became the first and only establishment in the United States to receive the Global Meat Standard Certification at Base Certificate level by The Beef Advocate, further underscoring its focus on sourcing and quality standards.
Earlier this year, Daniel’s Miami hosted The Rare Tour by World’s Best 101 Steak Restaurants, marking the tour’s first stop in the United States. The event placed the restaurant within a broader international conversation around steakhouse excellence.
For a city often associated with seafood and global fusion, Daniel’s Miami’s recognition signals a shift in how Miami is perceived within the steakhouse category. The restaurant’s rapid ascent reflects both a clear culinary identity and a willingness to invest in sourcing at a global level.
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