Sinatra Under the Stars NYC: A Rooftop Night of Live Jazz and Skyline Views at Somewhere Nowhere

New York’s spring calendar begins to take shape in a way the city understands best. Evenings stretch a little longer, rooftops come back into rotation, and live music finds its way into the rhythm of the week.
At Somewhere Nowhere, located at 112 West 25th Street, a new Friday night series taps directly into that seasonal shift. Sinatra Under the Stars introduces a live band experience dedicated to the timeless catalog of Frank Sinatra, set against the backdrop of Manhattan’s skyline on the venue’s 39th floor rooftop.
The concept leans into contrast in a way that feels distinctly New York. Inside a rooftop enclosure that will soon open fully with warmer weather, guests are surrounded by sweeping city views while a live band performs classics that have long defined the city’s musical identity.
There is a sense of familiarity in the setlist, paired with a setting that feels current. The result is an experience that bridges eras without feeling staged. As the season progresses and the enclosure retracts, the performance expands across the full rooftop, adding an open-air dimension that amplifies the atmosphere.
The programming is structured with intention. Two showtimes, 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM and 11:00 PM to 1:00 AM, allow the evening to unfold at different paces depending on how guests choose to experience it.
Earlier reservations lend themselves to a more relaxed dinner setting, while the later seating carries a subtle shift in energy, aligning with the city’s late-night tempo. In both cases, the focus remains on live music, with handcrafted cocktails and curated bites integrated into the experience.
Sinatra Under the Stars offers a format that feels increasingly rare in the current nightlife landscape. It favors intimacy and atmosphere over volume, inviting guests to engage with the performance while still enjoying the social element of a rooftop setting.
Reservations are priced at $100 per person, with the amount applied toward the evening’s bill, and are available exclusively through OpenTable. The structure reinforces the idea of a planned night out, one that prioritizes experience and setting.
As New York transitions into spring, programming like this signals a broader return to rooftop culture, where music, skyline views, and curated hospitality intersect.
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