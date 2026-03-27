Food and Drink

Sinatra Under the Stars NYC: A Rooftop Night of Live Jazz and Skyline Views at Somewhere Nowhere

Inside Chelsea’s Friday Night Sinatra Experience Blending Live Music, Cocktails, and Late-Night Rooftop Energy
Rooftop jazz event with skyline views and cocktails in NYC
Sinatra Under the Stars at Somewhere Nowhere brings live jazz, skyline views, and elevated rooftop dining to Chelsea’s Friday nightsCourtesy of Somewhere Nowhere
3 min read

New York’s spring calendar begins to take shape in a way the city understands best. Evenings stretch a little longer, rooftops come back into rotation, and live music finds its way into the rhythm of the week.

At Somewhere Nowhere, located at 112 West 25th Street, a new Friday night series taps directly into that seasonal shift. Sinatra Under the Stars introduces a live band experience dedicated to the timeless catalog of Frank Sinatra, set against the backdrop of Manhattan’s skyline on the venue’s 39th floor rooftop.

Rooftop lounge with skyline views and Empire State Building at sunset
Rooftop lounge at Somewhere Nowhere with Empire State Building views at sunset in Chelsea NYCCourtesy of Somewhere Nowhere

Where Old School Meets a Modern Rooftop Scene

The concept leans into contrast in a way that feels distinctly New York. Inside a rooftop enclosure that will soon open fully with warmer weather, guests are surrounded by sweeping city views while a live band performs classics that have long defined the city’s musical identity.

There is a sense of familiarity in the setlist, paired with a setting that feels current. The result is an experience that bridges eras without feeling staged. As the season progresses and the enclosure retracts, the performance expands across the full rooftop, adding an open-air dimension that amplifies the atmosphere.

Cocktails and small plates served on marble table in rooftop lounge
Craft cocktails and plated bites including tostones and sliders at Somewhere Nowhere rooftop NYCCourtesy of Somewhere Nowhere
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A Friday Night Format That Feels Considered

The programming is structured with intention. Two showtimes, 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM and 11:00 PM to 1:00 AM, allow the evening to unfold at different paces depending on how guests choose to experience it.

Earlier reservations lend themselves to a more relaxed dinner setting, while the later seating carries a subtle shift in energy, aligning with the city’s late-night tempo. In both cases, the focus remains on live music, with handcrafted cocktails and curated bites integrated into the experience.

Indoor rooftop lounge with city skyline and ambient lighting
Indoor rooftop seating with skyline views and ambient lighting at Somewhere Nowhere in ChelseaCourtesy of Somewhere Nowhere

An Intimate Take on New York Nightlife

Sinatra Under the Stars offers a format that feels increasingly rare in the current nightlife landscape. It favors intimacy and atmosphere over volume, inviting guests to engage with the performance while still enjoying the social element of a rooftop setting.

Reservations are priced at $100 per person, with the amount applied toward the evening’s bill, and are available exclusively through OpenTable. The structure reinforces the idea of a planned night out, one that prioritizes experience and setting.

Martini cocktails and sliders on table at NYC rooftop bar
Martini cocktails and gourmet sliders served during Sinatra Under the Stars rooftop experience in NYCCourtesy of Somewhere Nowhere

A Seasonal Shift Worth Noting

As New York transitions into spring, programming like this signals a broader return to rooftop culture, where music, skyline views, and curated hospitality intersect.

At Somewhere Nowhere, Sinatra Under the Stars captures that moment with clarity. It is a reminder that in this city, even a familiar song can feel newly relevant when paired with the right setting and a view that never quite gets old.
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The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

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