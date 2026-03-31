SaiTong Thai Turns Two: A Midtown Anniversary That Feels Personal

On the evening of March 24, SaiTong Thai didn’t just mark an anniversary—it showed exactly why it has managed to hold its ground in one of Manhattan’s most unpredictable dining corridors. For two hours, from 6 to 8 p.m., the family-run restaurant in the Theater District welcomed guests into its space for a close-knit celebration that felt less like a formal event and more like a natural extension of what the restaurant has been building since 2024.