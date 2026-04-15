PATRÓN 100 Launches as the Brand’s First Distilled-to-Proof Tequila at 100 Proof

PATRÓN Tequila has introduced a new expression that signals a notable shift within the ultra-premium spirits category. Announced April 15, PATRÓN 100 marks the brand’s first distilled-to-proof tequila, bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV) and produced entirely using the tahona process to highlight the full character of agave.
The release arrives at a moment when both bartenders and consumers are showing increased interest in higher-proof spirits and traditional production methods. Rather than adjusting the liquid post-distillation, PATRÓN 100 is bottled without dilution—an approach that preserves structure, minerality, and the natural profile of 100% Weber Blue Agave.
At its core, PATRÓN 100 is designed to offer intensity without sacrificing balance. The tequila presents layered notes of sweet cooked agave, earthiness, minerality, and a subtle spice, including black pepper. While higher-proof spirits can often lean aggressive, the intention here is precision rather than force.
“High proof should mean high performance, not harshness. With PATRÓN 100, we focused on building more depth and structure while keeping the balanced profile people expect from our tequilas. At 100 proof, the agave profile can really shine through, standing up beautifully to minerality and dilution in cocktails. This is a tequila built for bartenders who want bold, high-character flavor that still feels refined.”
David Rodriguez, PATRÓN Tequila Master Distiller
That balance positions the release not only as a sipping tequila, but as a functional tool behind the bar—one capable of maintaining character in stirred and shaken cocktails alike.
Central to the identity of PATRÓN 100 is its use of 100% tahona production, a centuries-old technique in which cooked agave is crushed using a volcanic stone wheel. The method is labor-intensive and typically reserved for smaller batches due to the time and precision required.
PATRÓN has long incorporated tahona into its production, but this release places the method at the forefront. By scaling the process across its operations—supported by 18 tahona wheels at Hacienda PATRÓN—the brand is emphasizing both heritage and consistency.
“We’re seeing a real shift in what bartenders and tequila drinkers are looking for. People are paying closer attention to how tequila is made and gravitating toward deeper, more authentic agave flavors. At Hacienda PATRÓN, we have 18 tahona wheels, which allows our distilling team to honor this centuries-old method at a scale that’s truly unique in the industry. With PATRÓN 100, we wanted to show what’s possible when you give traditional craftsmanship the time, care and investment it deserves.”
Samantha Newby, Global VP PATRÓN, Innovation & Sustainability
The introduction of PATRÓN 100 also reflects broader category momentum. Tahona-produced blancos have been gaining traction, outperforming growth in the wider blanco segment as interest in production transparency increases.
To support the launch, the brand is rolling out the “Let’s Roll Tour,” a series of 100 activations featuring 100 bartenders over 100 days. The initiative is designed to introduce the new expression directly to industry professionals, culminating on National Tequila Day with a final activation at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans.
Now available nationwide at an SRP of $49.99, PATRÓN 100 is positioned as both an accessible entry into higher-proof tequila and a statement of intent. It reflects a category that continues to evolve—where technique, origin, and process are becoming as central to the conversation as the final pour.
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