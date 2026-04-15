PATRÓN 100 Launches as the Brand’s First Distilled-to-Proof Tequila at 100 Proof

“We’re seeing a real shift in what bartenders and tequila drinkers are looking for. People are paying closer attention to how tequila is made and gravitating toward deeper, more authentic agave flavors. At Hacienda PATRÓN, we have 18 tahona wheels, which allows our distilling team to honor this centuries-old method at a scale that’s truly unique in the industry. With PATRÓN 100, we wanted to show what’s possible when you give traditional craftsmanship the time, care and investment it deserves.”

Samantha Newby, Global VP PATRÓN, Innovation & Sustainability