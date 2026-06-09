Food and Drink

Father's Day in Miami Design District: Where to Dine and Shop

From a 10-seat wagyu omakase to South Florida's only two-Michelin-star dining room, plus the men's boutiques worth a detour, the neighborhood covers every kind of dad on June 21
Exterior of Gucci Men's boutique in the Miami Design District
Spend Father's Day exploring the Miami Design District's mix of luxury shopping and world-class dining destinationsPhoto Courtesy of Gucci

At a Glance

  • Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 21, 2026, and the Miami Design District concentrates Michelin-starred dining and men's luxury retail within a few walkable blocks.

  • Dining options range from a 10-seat wagyu omakase at KARYU to Le Jardinier's $75 three-course Sunday brunch.

  • The shopping list includes the first freestanding Louis Vuitton men's store in the U.S., Cartier's flagship, and dedicated men's boutiques from Gucci and Amiri.

Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 21 this year, and the Miami Design District makes a strong case for spending it in one neighborhood. Within a few blocks, the district pairs some of South Florida's most decorated dining rooms with men's boutiques that exist nowhere else in the country. Whether the day calls for a long Italian lunch, a counter-side omakase, or a gift found behind a carved stone facade, the answer sits between NE 39th and NE 41st streets. Here is where to book and where to browse.

Where to Dine in the Miami Design District

1. KARYU

Omakase counter at KARYU in the Miami Design District
Omakase counter at KARYU in the Miami Design DistrictKARYU

40 NE 41st St. The U.S. debut of Tokyo's one-Michelin-star Oniku Karyu, brought to Miami by Spicy Hospitality Group, KARYU seats just 10 guests for an omakase led by Chef Haruka Katayanagi's team of proteges. The kaiseki-inspired tasting centers on Tajimaguro wagyu from a family-run ranch in Hyogo Prefecture.

2. L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Counter dining at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami
Counter dining at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon MiamiL'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

151 NE 41st St. South Florida's only two-Michelin-star restaurant sets the neighborhood's high-water mark. Executive Chef James Friedberg oversees a seasonal menu built for a celebratory dinner, making it the district's most decorated way to honor Dad.

3. Le Jardinier

Sunday brunch table at Le Jardinier Miami
Sunday brunch table at Le Jardinier MiamiLe Jardinier

151 NE 41st St., Suite 135. The Michelin-starred kitchen serves its Sunday Soiree Brunch Tasting Menu from noon to 4:30 p.m., a three-course prix fixe at $75 per person. Seasonal specialties include the French toast and wagyu steak and eggs, well timed for a Father's Day midday table.

4. Le Specialità

Milanese dishes at Le Specialità Miami
Milanese dishes at Le Specialità MiamiLe Specialità

40 NE 41st St. A Milanese institution established in 1977 on Via Pietro Calvi, reimagined in Miami by Spicy Hospitality Group. The menu runs from pizzas such as the Pesto Burrata and Pata Negra to handmade pastas, including the Tonnarello Cacio e Pepe and Tagliatelle alla Bolognese, plus the Cotoletta alla Milanese Primavera and Branzino alla Siciliana.

5. Contessa Miami

Two-story dining room at Contessa Miami
Two-story dining room at Contessa MiamiContessa Miami

111 NE 41st St. Major Food Group's two-story dining room channels the villas of Northern Italy. Book lunch, aperitivo, or dinner; the menu spans fine meats, antipasti, signature pizzas, and an in-house gelato program.

6. ZZ's Club Miami

Salmon teriyaki bento box at ZZ's Club Miami
Salmon teriyaki bento box at ZZ's Club MiamiZZ's Club Miami

151 NE 41st St., Suite 117. Major Food Group's two-story Japanese restaurant and private membership club in Paradise Plaza opens to the public for lunch. The first floor holds two dining rooms, a Japanese-inspired sports bar, an outdoor courtyard, and a marble sushi counter serving omakase with seafood flown in from Tokyo, plus wagyu and Kobe beef.

7. Sadelle's at Kith Miami Design District

Sadelle's table spread
Sadelle's table spread Kith Miami

69 NE 41st St. The first U.S. outpost born of the Kith and Major Food Group partnership sits on the second floor of Kith's flagship. Brunch brings bagels with sliced-to-order house salmon, chopped salads, French toast, blueberry pancakes, and breakfast sandwiches in the New York deli tradition.

8. Pura Vida Miami

Pura Vida Miami table spread
Pura Vida Miami table spreadPura Vida Miami

3818 NE 1st Ave. The lifestyle cafe, ingredient-driven since 2012, suits a casual breakfast or leisurely lunch, with acai bowls, smoothies, and chef-driven salads alongside more indulgent plates.

Where to Shop in the Miami Design District

9. Louis Vuitton Men's

All-white aluminum facade of the Louis Vuitton Men's store in the Miami Design District
Louis Vuitton Men's store in the Miami Design DistrictLouis Vuitton

3902 NE 1st Ave. The first freestanding Louis Vuitton men's store in the U.S., its all-white aluminum facade by Marcel Wanders Studio reinterprets the monogram and the cane-work of the House's original trunks through the Diamond Screen motif.

10. Cartier

Fluted glass facade of the Cartier flagship in the Miami Design District
Exterior of the Cartier flagship in the Miami Design DistrictCartier

147 NE 39th St. The Maison's flagship features a wraparound fluted-glass facade by architect Liz Diller, etched with a motif from a 1909 Cartier brooch, and interiors by Laura Gonzalez. Private salons make browsing jewelry, watches, and leather goods for Dad an unhurried affair.

11. Gucci Men's

Interior of the Gucci men's boutique in the Miami Design District
The Gucci men's boutique in the Miami Design DistrictGucci Men's

89 NE 41st St. Opened in 2023 across 4,200 square feet and two floors, with a private VIP shopping area and an expanded men's offering of shoes, ready-to-wear, luggage, small leather goods, and eyewear.

12. Amiri

Model wearing an Amiri graphic tee by the waterfront
Model wearing an Amiri graphic tee by the waterfrontAmiri

106 NE 39th St. Two stories and 1,972 square feet behind an all-white facade, Amiri carries the California rock 'n' roll spirit through printed shirts, denim, and accessories in premium materials.

13. Kith

69 NE 41st St. Kith's two-story store showcases in-house and multi-brand ready-to-wear, accessories, and footwear, with floor-to-ceiling windows, marble floors, and a palette of neutrals and greens.

Exterior of Gucci Men's boutique in the Miami Design District
Memorial Day in Miami: Where to Eat, Stay, and Spend the Long Weekend Right

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Miami
Drinks
Lifestyle
Fashion
Food
Resident Magazine
resident.com