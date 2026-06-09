Father's Day in Miami Design District: Where to Dine and Shop

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 21, 2026, and the Miami Design District concentrates Michelin-starred dining and men's luxury retail within a few walkable blocks.
Dining options range from a 10-seat wagyu omakase at KARYU to Le Jardinier's $75 three-course Sunday brunch.
The shopping list includes the first freestanding Louis Vuitton men's store in the U.S., Cartier's flagship, and dedicated men's boutiques from Gucci and Amiri.
Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 21 this year, and the Miami Design District makes a strong case for spending it in one neighborhood. Within a few blocks, the district pairs some of South Florida's most decorated dining rooms with men's boutiques that exist nowhere else in the country. Whether the day calls for a long Italian lunch, a counter-side omakase, or a gift found behind a carved stone facade, the answer sits between NE 39th and NE 41st streets. Here is where to book and where to browse.
40 NE 41st St. The U.S. debut of Tokyo's one-Michelin-star Oniku Karyu, brought to Miami by Spicy Hospitality Group, KARYU seats just 10 guests for an omakase led by Chef Haruka Katayanagi's team of proteges. The kaiseki-inspired tasting centers on Tajimaguro wagyu from a family-run ranch in Hyogo Prefecture.
151 NE 41st St. South Florida's only two-Michelin-star restaurant sets the neighborhood's high-water mark. Executive Chef James Friedberg oversees a seasonal menu built for a celebratory dinner, making it the district's most decorated way to honor Dad.
151 NE 41st St., Suite 135. The Michelin-starred kitchen serves its Sunday Soiree Brunch Tasting Menu from noon to 4:30 p.m., a three-course prix fixe at $75 per person. Seasonal specialties include the French toast and wagyu steak and eggs, well timed for a Father's Day midday table.
40 NE 41st St. A Milanese institution established in 1977 on Via Pietro Calvi, reimagined in Miami by Spicy Hospitality Group. The menu runs from pizzas such as the Pesto Burrata and Pata Negra to handmade pastas, including the Tonnarello Cacio e Pepe and Tagliatelle alla Bolognese, plus the Cotoletta alla Milanese Primavera and Branzino alla Siciliana.
111 NE 41st St. Major Food Group's two-story dining room channels the villas of Northern Italy. Book lunch, aperitivo, or dinner; the menu spans fine meats, antipasti, signature pizzas, and an in-house gelato program.
151 NE 41st St., Suite 117. Major Food Group's two-story Japanese restaurant and private membership club in Paradise Plaza opens to the public for lunch. The first floor holds two dining rooms, a Japanese-inspired sports bar, an outdoor courtyard, and a marble sushi counter serving omakase with seafood flown in from Tokyo, plus wagyu and Kobe beef.
69 NE 41st St. The first U.S. outpost born of the Kith and Major Food Group partnership sits on the second floor of Kith's flagship. Brunch brings bagels with sliced-to-order house salmon, chopped salads, French toast, blueberry pancakes, and breakfast sandwiches in the New York deli tradition.
3818 NE 1st Ave. The lifestyle cafe, ingredient-driven since 2012, suits a casual breakfast or leisurely lunch, with acai bowls, smoothies, and chef-driven salads alongside more indulgent plates.
3902 NE 1st Ave. The first freestanding Louis Vuitton men's store in the U.S., its all-white aluminum facade by Marcel Wanders Studio reinterprets the monogram and the cane-work of the House's original trunks through the Diamond Screen motif.
147 NE 39th St. The Maison's flagship features a wraparound fluted-glass facade by architect Liz Diller, etched with a motif from a 1909 Cartier brooch, and interiors by Laura Gonzalez. Private salons make browsing jewelry, watches, and leather goods for Dad an unhurried affair.
89 NE 41st St. Opened in 2023 across 4,200 square feet and two floors, with a private VIP shopping area and an expanded men's offering of shoes, ready-to-wear, luggage, small leather goods, and eyewear.
106 NE 39th St. Two stories and 1,972 square feet behind an all-white facade, Amiri carries the California rock 'n' roll spirit through printed shirts, denim, and accessories in premium materials.
69 NE 41st St. Kith's two-story store showcases in-house and multi-brand ready-to-wear, accessories, and footwear, with floor-to-ceiling windows, marble floors, and a palette of neutrals and greens.
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