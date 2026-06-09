Food and Drink

South Florida's Go-To Happy Hours, From MILA Miami to Las Olas

MILA Miami debuts its Golden Hour this June, joining four standouts across Miami Beach, the Design District, Coconut Grove, Brickell, and Fort Lauderdale
Sushi, shareable dishes, and handcrafted cocktails at MILA Miami in Miami Beach
MILA Miami's MediterrAsian menu showcases sushi, small plates, and signature cocktails ahead of International Sushi DayPhoto Courtesy of MILA Miami

At a Glance

  • MILA Miami launches its Golden Hour this June, Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the bar.

  • Le Jardinier, Worthwyld, AVA MediterrAegean, and CLAUDIE round out the list, spanning the Design District, Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Grove, and Brickell.

  • Pricing runs from $5 draft beers on Las Olas to $20 tasting trays in Miami Beach.

The best happy hours in South Florida right now share a common thread: serious kitchens treating the early evening as a first course rather than an afterthought. The newest entry is MILA Miami, the MediterrAsian rooftop in Miami Beach, which debuts its Golden Hour this June with $20 Hoseki tasting trays, $8 sommelier-selected wines, and $10 cocktails at the bar. It joins four established sunset rituals, from a Michelin-starred apéritif in the Design District to half-off shareables on Las Olas. Here is where to settle in before dinner this season.

1. MILA Miami: Golden Hour in Miami Beach

A selection of sushi and signature small plates from MILA Miami's menu
MILA's Hoseki tasting tray highlights signature sushi, crispy rice, and wagyu-inspired bitesPhoto Courtesy of MILA Miami

Launching this June, MILA's Golden Hour runs Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m., exclusively at the bar of the MediterrAsian rooftop. Hoseki tasting trays ($20) carry signature bites including Hamachi Crudo, Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, Salmon Nigiri, Yakitori, and Gyoza, with a separate vegan-friendly tray for plant-based diners. Sommelier-selected wines pour at $8 and featured cocktails at $10, among them the Tropic Haze, the Bittersweet, and the Citrus Bloom. It is a sunset-to-dinner formula from one of Miami Beach's defining dining rooms. MILA Miami, 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach.

Sushi, shareable dishes, and handcrafted cocktails at MILA Miami in Miami Beach
MILA Miami Introduces Immersive Nights, Karaoke Energy, and a Synesthetic Cocktail Program

2. Le Jardinier: L'Apéritif in the Design District

Signature cocktail and seasonal bar bites served during Le Jardinier's weekday L'Apéritif
Le Jardinier's L'Apéritif pairs cocktails with elevated bar bites in the Miami Design DistrictPhoto Courtesy of Le Jardinier

At Le Jardinier, the Michelin-starred restaurant from The Bastion Collection and Chef Alain Verzeroli, weekday evenings belong to L'Apéritif. Available Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the bar and garden seating area, the ritual pairs $12 specialty cocktails and house wines with $6 beer and cider and a menu of small plates. Highlights include beef tartare with brioche toast, truffle fries with parmesan, and crispy chicken with sriracha mayo, while the Golden Sunset, Spice Margarita, and Atlantic Port round out the cocktail list. Le Jardinier, 151 NE 41st St., Miami.

3. Worthwyld: Daily Half-Off on Las Olas

Happy hour cocktails and small plates at Worthwyld in Fort Lauderdale.
Guests enjoy cocktails and shareable plates during happy hour at Worthwyld on Las Olas BoulevardPhoto Courtesy of Worthwyld

Worthwyld makes the strongest value case on the list. Daily from 4 to 7 p.m., the Fort Lauderdale restaurant runs half-off shareables, from Whipped Feta and Falafel Mezze to Chicken Satay and Bison Keftedes, alongside $5 draft beers, margaritas, and premium spirits, half-off wines, and $10 signature cocktails. The mood is a relaxed post-work landing spot rather than a scene, which is exactly the point. Worthwyld, 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

4. AVA MediterrAegean: Golden Hour in Coconut Grove

Cocktails and small plates featured during AVA MediterrAegean's Golden Hour in Coconut Grove
AVA MediterrAegean's Golden Hour pairs signature cocktails with Mediterranean-inspired bites in Coconut GrovePhoto Courtesy of AVA MediterrAegean

AVA Coconut Grove's Golden Hour brings a Mediterranean read on the after-work ritual, available Sunday through Thursday until 7:30 p.m., exclusively at the bar. Specially priced cocktails land at $10, including the Helios Spritz, the Oracle Sour, and the Garden of Clio, with sommelier-selected wines at $8. The $20 Taste of the Cyclades platter samples the larger menu, with Cucumber and Avocado Gazpacho, AVA Hummus, and Citrus-Scented Tuna Tartare. AVA MediterrAegean, 2889 McFarlane Rd., Miami.

5. CLAUDIE: Apéritif Time on Brickell

Signature cocktails served during CLAUDIE's Apéritif Time happy hour in Brickell
CLAUDIE's Apéritif Time features cocktails and wines during golden hour in BrickellPhoto Courtesy of CLAUDIE

CLAUDIE's Apéritif Time, which debuted in mid-May, channels the South of France from Sunday through Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., exclusively at the bar. The offering pairs light bites with refreshing pours in the spirit of golden-hour grazing, set against a striking bar that connects the indoor and outdoor spaces. It is the early-evening escape for the Brickell set before dinner plans take over. CLAUDIE, 1101 Brickell Ave., Miami.

From Miami Beach rooftops to Las Olas patios, the through line is intent: these are happy hours designed by kitchens that take the hour seriously. Arrive before sunset and let the evening build from there.

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Miami
Drinks
Lifestyle
Food
Resident Magazine
resident.com