South Florida's Go-To Happy Hours, From MILA Miami to Las Olas

The best happy hours in South Florida right now share a common thread: serious kitchens treating the early evening as a first course rather than an afterthought. The newest entry is MILA Miami, the MediterrAsian rooftop in Miami Beach, which debuts its Golden Hour this June with $20 Hoseki tasting trays, $8 sommelier-selected wines, and $10 cocktails at the bar. It joins four established sunset rituals, from a Michelin-starred apéritif in the Design District to half-off shareables on Las Olas. Here is where to settle in before dinner this season.