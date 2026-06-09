South Florida's Go-To Happy Hours, From MILA Miami to Las Olas

MILA Miami launches its Golden Hour this June, Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the bar.
Le Jardinier, Worthwyld, AVA MediterrAegean, and CLAUDIE round out the list, spanning the Design District, Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Grove, and Brickell.
Pricing runs from $5 draft beers on Las Olas to $20 tasting trays in Miami Beach.
The best happy hours in South Florida right now share a common thread: serious kitchens treating the early evening as a first course rather than an afterthought. The newest entry is MILA Miami, the MediterrAsian rooftop in Miami Beach, which debuts its Golden Hour this June with $20 Hoseki tasting trays, $8 sommelier-selected wines, and $10 cocktails at the bar. It joins four established sunset rituals, from a Michelin-starred apéritif in the Design District to half-off shareables on Las Olas. Here is where to settle in before dinner this season.
Launching this June, MILA's Golden Hour runs Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m., exclusively at the bar of the MediterrAsian rooftop. Hoseki tasting trays ($20) carry signature bites including Hamachi Crudo, Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, Salmon Nigiri, Yakitori, and Gyoza, with a separate vegan-friendly tray for plant-based diners. Sommelier-selected wines pour at $8 and featured cocktails at $10, among them the Tropic Haze, the Bittersweet, and the Citrus Bloom. It is a sunset-to-dinner formula from one of Miami Beach's defining dining rooms. MILA Miami, 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach.
At Le Jardinier, the Michelin-starred restaurant from The Bastion Collection and Chef Alain Verzeroli, weekday evenings belong to L'Apéritif. Available Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the bar and garden seating area, the ritual pairs $12 specialty cocktails and house wines with $6 beer and cider and a menu of small plates. Highlights include beef tartare with brioche toast, truffle fries with parmesan, and crispy chicken with sriracha mayo, while the Golden Sunset, Spice Margarita, and Atlantic Port round out the cocktail list. Le Jardinier, 151 NE 41st St., Miami.
Worthwyld makes the strongest value case on the list. Daily from 4 to 7 p.m., the Fort Lauderdale restaurant runs half-off shareables, from Whipped Feta and Falafel Mezze to Chicken Satay and Bison Keftedes, alongside $5 draft beers, margaritas, and premium spirits, half-off wines, and $10 signature cocktails. The mood is a relaxed post-work landing spot rather than a scene, which is exactly the point. Worthwyld, 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
AVA Coconut Grove's Golden Hour brings a Mediterranean read on the after-work ritual, available Sunday through Thursday until 7:30 p.m., exclusively at the bar. Specially priced cocktails land at $10, including the Helios Spritz, the Oracle Sour, and the Garden of Clio, with sommelier-selected wines at $8. The $20 Taste of the Cyclades platter samples the larger menu, with Cucumber and Avocado Gazpacho, AVA Hummus, and Citrus-Scented Tuna Tartare. AVA MediterrAegean, 2889 McFarlane Rd., Miami.
CLAUDIE's Apéritif Time, which debuted in mid-May, channels the South of France from Sunday through Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., exclusively at the bar. The offering pairs light bites with refreshing pours in the spirit of golden-hour grazing, set against a striking bar that connects the indoor and outdoor spaces. It is the early-evening escape for the Brickell set before dinner plans take over. CLAUDIE, 1101 Brickell Ave., Miami.
From Miami Beach rooftops to Las Olas patios, the through line is intent: these are happy hours designed by kitchens that take the hour seriously. Arrive before sunset and let the evening build from there.
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