The Drexel Marks National Martini Day With a $16 Martini Weekend and New Saturday Live Music Series

By RESIDENT Staff
The Drexel on Española Way in Miami Beach marks National Martini Day with a dedicated Martini Weekend, June 19-21, 2026.
Six martini expressions, from the Vesper to a Caviar Martini, are priced at $16 each throughout the weekend.
The Sounds of The Drexel, the restaurant's Saturday evening live music series, launches in June and runs 5:30 to 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 5 PM.
Reservations for both the Martini Weekend and the music series are open now.
The Drexel is giving Miami Beach two reasons to settle in on Española Way this June. The restaurant marks National Martini Day with a Martini Weekend running June 19 through June 21, 2026, pouring six martini expressions at $16 each. The same month brings the launch of The Sounds of The Drexel, a Saturday evening live music series that pairs the restaurant's coastal Italian cooking and handcrafted cocktails with live performances from 5:30 to 9:30 PM.
The Martini Weekend menu moves from crisp and classic to rich and indulgent, and the flat $16 price holds across all six pours. The lineup:
Vesper
Dirty Martini
Espresso Martini
50:50
House Martini
Caviar Martini
The range rewards a table that orders widely. The Vesper and the 50:50 hold down the dry, classicist end of the menu, the Espresso Martini covers the after-dinner hour, and the Caviar Martini turns the cocktail into a small occasion of its own. At $16 each, the pricing invites comparison rather than commitment, which is precisely the point of a weekend dedicated to a single drink.
The flat price is also a quiet statement of confidence. Martini menus tend to scale their pricing with their garnishes, and a caviar pour at the same figure as the house martini tells the table to order on curiosity rather than caution. It turns the six pours into a progression rather than a hierarchy.
Three nights also means the weekend works on its own terms. A Friday seat at the bar, a Saturday dinner, or a Sunday wind-down all land inside the window, and the menu does not change from night to night. The full martini menu is published online ahead of the weekend, so the order of operations can be settled before the first reservation.
The second June development has a longer arc. Beginning this month, The Sounds of The Drexel takes over Saturday nights on Española Way from 5:30 to 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 5 PM. The format puts live music alongside the kitchen's coastal Italian cooking and the bar's handcrafted cocktails in the heart of Miami Beach.
The early evening window is the telling detail. A 5:30 start positions the series for the long Miami Beach dusk, covering the aperitivo hour through dinner and ending before the late-night circuit begins. It is programming built for a full evening at the table rather than a stop on the way to somewhere else, and the half-hour between doors and the first set leaves room to be seated with a drink in hand before the music starts.
For the weekend of June 20, the two offerings overlap: the Saturday of Martini Weekend falls inside the music series' run, putting the $16 martini menu and live music on the same night.
Reservations for both the Martini Weekend and The Sounds of The Drexel are open through The Drexel's booking links, and the full martini menu is available for preview online. With National Martini Day falling on a Friday this year, the June 19-21 weekend gives the occasion room to stretch, and the Saturday series gives Española Way a standing soundtrack for the rest of the summer.
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