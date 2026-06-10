Food and Drink

The Drexel Marks National Martini Day With a $16 Martini Weekend and New Saturday Live Music Series

The Española Way restaurant pours six martini expressions, from a classic Vesper to a Caviar Martini, June 19-21, while The Sounds of The Drexel brings live music to Saturday nights in Miami Beach
The Drexel front entrance with a striped awning
Martini cocktails at The Drexel on Española Way in Miami BeachPhoto courtesy of the Drexel
3 min read

By RESIDENT Staff

At a Glance

  • The Drexel on Española Way in Miami Beach marks National Martini Day with a dedicated Martini Weekend, June 19-21, 2026.

  • Six martini expressions, from the Vesper to a Caviar Martini, are priced at $16 each throughout the weekend.

  • The Sounds of The Drexel, the restaurant's Saturday evening live music series, launches in June and runs 5:30 to 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 5 PM.

  • Reservations for both the Martini Weekend and the music series are open now.

The Drexel is giving Miami Beach two reasons to settle in on Española Way this June. The restaurant marks National Martini Day with a Martini Weekend running June 19 through June 21, 2026, pouring six martini expressions at $16 each. The same month brings the launch of The Sounds of The Drexel, a Saturday evening live music series that pairs the restaurant's coastal Italian cooking and handcrafted cocktails with live performances from 5:30 to 9:30 PM.

Six Martinis, One Price, Three Nights

The Martini Weekend menu moves from crisp and classic to rich and indulgent, and the flat $16 price holds across all six pours. The lineup:

  • Vesper

  • Dirty Martini

  • Espresso Martini

  • 50:50

  • House Martini

  • Caviar Martini

The range rewards a table that orders widely. The Vesper and the 50:50 hold down the dry, classicist end of the menu, the Espresso Martini covers the after-dinner hour, and the Caviar Martini turns the cocktail into a small occasion of its own. At $16 each, the pricing invites comparison rather than commitment, which is precisely the point of a weekend dedicated to a single drink.

Martini cocktails at The Drexel on Española Way in Miami Beach
The DrexelImage Credits: The Drexel
Martini cocktails at The Drexel on Española Way in Miami Beach
Martini cocktails at The Drexel on Española Way in Miami Beach
Martini cocktails at The Drexel on Española Way in Miami Beach

The flat price is also a quiet statement of confidence. Martini menus tend to scale their pricing with their garnishes, and a caviar pour at the same figure as the house martini tells the table to order on curiosity rather than caution. It turns the six pours into a progression rather than a hierarchy.

Three nights also means the weekend works on its own terms. A Friday seat at the bar, a Saturday dinner, or a Sunday wind-down all land inside the window, and the menu does not change from night to night. The full martini menu is published online ahead of the weekend, so the order of operations can be settled before the first reservation.

The Sounds of The Drexel Takes Over Saturday Nights

The second June development has a longer arc. Beginning this month, The Sounds of The Drexel takes over Saturday nights on Española Way from 5:30 to 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 5 PM. The format puts live music alongside the kitchen's coastal Italian cooking and the bar's handcrafted cocktails in the heart of Miami Beach.

Live music evening at The Drexel restaurant in Miami Beach
Live music evening at The Drexel restaurant in Miami BeachImage Credits: The Drexel

The early evening window is the telling detail. A 5:30 start positions the series for the long Miami Beach dusk, covering the aperitivo hour through dinner and ending before the late-night circuit begins. It is programming built for a full evening at the table rather than a stop on the way to somewhere else, and the half-hour between doors and the first set leaves room to be seated with a drink in hand before the music starts.

For the weekend of June 20, the two offerings overlap: the Saturday of Martini Weekend falls inside the music series' run, putting the $16 martini menu and live music on the same night.

How to Book

Reservations for both the Martini Weekend and The Sounds of The Drexel are open through The Drexel's booking links, and the full martini menu is available for preview online. With National Martini Day falling on a Friday this year, the June 19-21 weekend gives the occasion room to stretch, and the Saturday series gives Española Way a standing soundtrack for the rest of the summer.

The Drexel front entrance with a striped awning
The Drexel at Esmé Hotel Toasts Its Next Chapter With a Coastal Italian Dinner in Miami Beach

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