Chef Daniel Boulud's Le Pavillon Returns for Summer Restaurant Week, Lunch Only

Le Pavillon, chef Daniel Boulud's Michelin-starred restaurant inside One Vanderbilt, is participating in NYC Summer Restaurant Week for lunch only, from July 20 through August 16.
The prix fixe runs $60 for two courses or $78 for three, with dishes including chilled corn soup, duo of salmon, and profiteroles.
The restaurant sits steps from Grand Central Terminal, with dining space set among greenery inside the One Vanderbilt building.
Chef Daniel Boulud's Le Pavillon, the Midtown dining room inside One Vanderbilt, is again taking part in NYC's Summer Restaurant Week, running a lunch-only prix fixe from July 20 through August 16. The restaurant sits just steps from Grand Central Terminal, with a dining room built around greenery that softens the scale of the building around it.
Guests choose between a two-course menu at $60 or a three-course menu at $78. The appetizer course includes a chilled corn soup with roasted corn, paccheri with basil and charred tomato, or a duo of Atlantic salmon with wasabi, sorrel, and cucumber. Entrees run from a prawn salad with Argentine red prawns and biquinho pepper to braised chicken with polenta basque, or black bass with turnip, pickled rhubarb, and wild leek pistou. Dessert closes with profiteroles in salted caramel and chocolate sauce, or a cookie plate spanning chamonix, vanilla and chocolate swirl, and peach and verbena.
Restricting the promotion to lunch keeps Le Pavillon's dinner service, and its full à la carte menu, untouched by the citywide program, while still opening the kitchen to diners who might not otherwise book a Boulud restaurant at full price. For a Michelin-starred kitchen, a $60 entry point during Restaurant Week is a rare way in.
Summer Restaurant Week draws attention to dozens of participating restaurants across the city, and a Boulud property is the kind of anchor that gives the program its credibility at the top end. For readers building a Restaurant Week itinerary, Le Pavillon is a lunch worth planning around.
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